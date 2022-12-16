OSSIPEE — Charges that an Ossipee officer misused State Police Online Telecommunication System to look up a vanity license plate in July 2020 have been dropped per an agreement that prevents him from being a police officer again.
In June, a Merrimack County Superior Court grand jury indicted former Ossipee Police Sgt. Justin Swift, now, 39, of New Durham on a charge of misuse of computer.
The indictment said Swift queried a “number plate” through the state police’s online system and made an unauthorized use, display or copy of the registration information for a “number plate,” apparently a vanity license plate that says “USA.”
Two complaints also were filed by the Office of the Attorney General charging Swift with Class A misdemeanors of official oppression (RSA 643:1) and certification and records.
The official oppression complaint alleges that Swift, as a public servant, committed an unauthorized act of his office. The records and certification complaint said Swift knowingly used information from the Department of Safety Division of Motor Vehicle records for use other than those uses authorized by the Department of Safety. The two complaints appear to be about the same vanity plate.
On Dec, 13, Attorney General John M. Formella announced that the state has reached a conditional agreement with Swift.
The state and Swift agreed to conditionally nolle pros the charges subject to the following conditions: 1) Decertification of Swift as a police officer by the New Hampshire Police Standards and Training Council with the understanding that the decertification will be entered into the National Decertification Database; (2) inclusion of Swift’s name on the Exculpatory Evidence Schedule; (3) Swift must be on good bevahavior — that is, no felony, misdemeanor, or major motor vehicle violations for the term of the agreement; and (4) Swift must have no contact with the registered owner of the number plate listed in the indictment and complaints.
If Swift violates any of the above conditions within two years of signing the agreement, the state may reinstate all charges against him.
The matter was prosecuted by Senior Assistant Attorney General Dan Jimenez and attorney Zachary Wolf, both of the Attorney General Office’s Public Integrity Unit. The case was investigated by members of the New Hampshire Attorney General’s Office.
