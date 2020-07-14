CONCORD — Eliminate the 200-hour part-time police officer training and establish new recruitment processes to address the critical need for diversity.
Those were among recommendations made to the Commission on Law Enforcement Accountability, Community and Transparency on Tuesday.
Retired Bartlett Police Chief Janet Hadley Champlin, a veteran officer of over 30 years in New Hampshire — who as a member of the Portsmouth Police Department investigated police misconduct — offered a number of suggestions among a 12-point list of recommendations to improve law enforcement accountability.
The commission is charged with making recommendations for change in state policy for police by July 31, a matter of 45 days since its creation.
Champlin’s list for change also includes the development of a state civilian review board, a statewide standard for police background checks that includes an assessment of bias and improving the database to track officers from department to department.
A copy of her request to testify and more detail on those recommendations can be found at indepthnh.org/wp-content/uploads/2020/07/Commission-Testimony-2020.pdf
Champlin said all police should receive the same amount of law enforcement training and that separate part-time officer training should end.
John Scippa, director of New Hampshire Police Standards and Training Council and a member of the commission, said in the past the state has offered over 200 hours of training for part-time versus close to 600 hours of training for a full-time officer. Most of those part-time recruits are seasonal officers.
“I stand ready to take a deep dive into the part-time program,” Scippa said, noting he is new to the job. “Because it will absolutely impact the way policing is done through this state, I think it is a very, very valid point the chief brings up,” he said, referring to Champlin’s recommendation.
Champlin also noted the Exculpatory Evidence Schedule or the “Laurie List” is a secret list that contains the names of officers in the state who have been disciplined for issues related to dishonesty.
Officers on that list shouldn’t be involved in law enforcement, Champlin said.
“You can’t be half in. You are either a police officer with full arrest powers or you’re not,” she said. “It’s a disservice to … the profession.”
Officers who witness police misconduct and don’t report it are just as culpable, Champlin said.
She said there are healthier ways to support officers who experience trauma and that departments do a horrible job of it right now.
Champlin said there has to be more standardized training throughout the state and a better review of candidates for bias and mental health prior to training and certification, and throughout their careers.
Champlin was the first woman hired in a Connecticut police department as a young 22-year-old, and she encountered a culture of racist and sexist officers. “I worked with officers who should have never been hired in the first place,” she said, though noting some others became mentors.
Bad cops can have a devastating effect on the community, she said.
Champlin said she was proud of the 22 years she spent at Portsmouth Police Department as both detective and captain.
In Bartlett, she became police chief after two longtime police chiefs committed crimes and served jail terms.
She said corruption “absolutely destroys the trust of the community,” and it can be very hard and take a long time to restore it.
“No police academy, no matter how many training hours they teach, can fully prepare a police officer for what the job is really like,” she said, describing being spat in the face, punched and pushed, being called every profane name “all while maintaining calm and control.”
She talked about encountering child rapists, having to knock on the door of a home where a child had been killed, witnessing suicides, having death threats made from people who have the means to do it and getting to know children who are abused only to see them inevitably facing charges in adult court.
“Most officers will experience all of these things,” Champlin said.
That said, it is rewarding to have made a positive difference in people’s lives and many officers enjoy that and feel it is a “noble and honorable profession.”
She said we owe it to the next generation “to make things better.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.