CONWAY — As New Hampshire slowly starts to reopen according to the Stay At Home 2.0 Universal Guidelines issued by the Governor’s Economic Reopening Task Force, strict standards are in place to ensure the safety of customers, staff and owners.
Staff training is a key component to the success of the plan and required for every business to reopen.
The Memorial Hospital Education, Emergency Management and Infection Prevention staff have developed an educational tool kit for the Mt. Washington Valley Chamber of Commerce to present to valley businesses.
The tool kit includes a PowerPoint presentation and other resources (fliers, reference guide, etc.) to help educate staff in COVID-19 symptoms and safety guidelines. Memorial staff are presenting one-hour Train-the-Trainer sessions that will review the tool kit and give local businesses the capability to train their employees about the key concepts involved in reopening under the Stay at Home 2.0 order.
The 60-minute train-the-trainer presentations will offer insight into the COVID-19 situation in the valley, plus COVID-19 facts and how the virus is transmitted.
In addition, the presentation will cover social distancing, hygiene and use of masks for staff and customers. The training also includes signage and communication with customers plus employee screening and sick leave processes.
Classes will be presented by Memorial Hospital in remote learning sessions this week via GoToMeeting on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, all at 10 a.m.
Up to 150 people can be accommodated in each training session.
If you wish to attend, sign up by contacting Becky Adams at badams1@memorialhospitalnh.org.
The training sessions are free to all Mount Washington Valley businesses.
As valley businesses navigate the uncharted waters of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Chamber of Commerce remains dedicated to bringing as many resources as possible to the Valley’s businesses.
Review regular email updates filled with updates and resourceson the chamber’s COVID-19 website or attend weekly meetings of valley stakeholders to provide input and learn about the steps the chamber is taking to create a safe environment for esidents now and visitors in the future.
To sign up for these weekly meetings email janice@MtWashingtonValley.org.
Marti Mayne is public relations director for the Mt. Washington Valley Chamber of Commerce.
