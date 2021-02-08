CONWAY — The “old town hall” in Center Conway reopened Monday after being closed for several days last week after the town manager came down with COVID-19.
On Monday morning, Town Clerk Louise Inkell was happy to report that “the old historic Town Hall is back open this morning, including the Town Clerk/Tax Collector’s Office.”
The 1830s-built town hall located at 1634 East Main St. in Center Conway is still being used by some municipal offices, such as the town clerk/tax collector. Town Manager Tom Holmes has his office there, though many town departments, including public works, have migrated over to the new town hall at 29 Main St. in Conway Village.
Holmes announced in an email last Wednesday that the old town hall would be closed until further notice because an employee tested positive for COVID-19. Later that day, he confirmed that employee was him. But he said he hadn’t been at the town hall in the previous four days.
His wife also came down with COVID. Reached by Facebook messenger, Wendy Holmes said she and Tom are feeling “a bit better” but still “really tired.”
In Holmes’ absence, Paul DegliAngeli, town engineer, is serving as acting town manager.
While the town hall was closed last week, Jackson’s town clerk agreed to process automobile registrations for Conway residents.
Asked about the quarantine protocol at town hall, DegliAngeli said the town determined that an exposed person with a negative test can return in 10 days from the exposure if they are symptom-free.
He said last week if the staff at the old town hall tested negative, they could return to work Monday.
“All the employee tests were negative,” DegliAngeli said Monday. “I am still interim town manager and will be at the board (of selectmen) meeting Tuesday and the budget committee public hearing Wednesday.”
Today’s selectmen’s meeting will be conducted via Zoom starting at 4 p.m.. Instructions for how to log in can be found on the town’s website, conwaynh.org.
Topics on the agenda include proposed parking fees, Conway Lake boat ramp access and pavers in Conway Village.
Selectmen had voted to have paid parking next summer at the lots at Davis Park, the east side of First Bridge and Meeting House Road and were to discuss that topic today.
Residents and property owners would be exempt from fees. But the details have yet to be worked out, such as who might get a break. People from surrounding towns have been calling for selectmen to give them a pass as well.
Selectmen also are slated to discuss the Conway Lake Boat Launch and the possibility of charging launch and/or parking fees there for nonresidents/property owners. One reason the launch requires maintenance is because prop wash from motorboats makes holes in the lake bed.
In other business, the Mount Washington Valley Preservation Association is asking selectmen to determine if they want to allow engraved pavers to be sold and installed in Conway Village as a fundraiser for beautification in town.
DegliAngeli said the pavers could be installed as part of the Main Street Project, which will be partly financed by the state and involves redoing the roadway and sidewalks, improving drainage and adding pedestrian safety upgrades in the village.
Some Conway Village residents believe that pavers would cause the sidewalks to deteriorate faster than they otherwise would and also are not in keeping with the town’s heritage.
