Members of the Fryeburg Fire Department block off Route 302 by River Street in Fryeburg, Maine, and direct cars around the detour around 7:40 p.m. on Sunday night after a pedestrian was hit near the state line. (RACHEL SHARPLES PHOTO)
Raymond Bryant, 59, of Center Conway was killed when he was walking along 302 near the Maine State Line. Bryant loved the outdoors, and his brother, Barney, shared this picture with the Sun. Though Raymond Bryant is wearing an Army shirt in this photo, he was not a veteran, his brother said. (COURTESY PHOTO)
CONWAY — A 59-year-old Center Conway man was killed Sunday night after being struck by a hit-and-run driver while walking along U.S. Route 302 (East Main Street) near the Maine state line. Hours later, police located the vehicle in Fryeburg, Maine, and say that the driver is cooperating.
On Sunday at 6:42 p.m. officers from the Conway and Fryeburg police departments along with members of Center Conway Fire, and Fryeburg Fire and Fryeburg Rescue responded to a report of a pedestrian being struck by a motor vehicle on East Main Street near the state line.
“Responding officers located the scene of the crash and confirmed that a pedestrian had been struck by a vehicle and the vehicle had left the scene,” said Conway Police Chief Chris Mattei in a press release.
“Responding medical personnel determined that the pedestrian was deceased. The male pedestrian was later identified as Raymond Bryant, 59, of Center Conway.”
Mattei said their investigation showed Bryant was walking next to the eastbound lane heading toward Fryeburg when he was hit by an eastbound vehicle.
“Utilizing evidence located at the scene of the collision, Conway officers were able to identify the color, make and model of the vehicle involved,” said Mattei. “With the assistance of the Fryeburg Police Department, the vehicle was located in Fryeburg, and the male operator was identified.”
He added: “The identity of the operator will not be released at this time as the investigation is still ongoing.”
The Sun spoke to Bryant’s brother Barney and father, Conrad, at their Madison home on Boulder Road on Monday.
They said Raymond worked as a handyman doing “odds and ends” and enjoyed walking, fishing and camping. He had also worked washing dishes at Horsefeathers in North Conway and the now defunct Homestead Restaurant, which was torn down several years ago to make way for the North Conway Auto Zone.
“He was pretty much an outdoor person,” said Barney. “He loved to be outside.”
One of Raymond’s favorite places to go was Mountain Pond, which is off of Town Hall Road in Glen, Barney said.
Raymond was born and raised in the valley and attended Kennett schools, they said.
In an eerie coincidence, on July 27, 2016, Raymond lost a loved one named Jesse Fulcher, who was like a stepson to him, in a similar accident, Barney noted.
Fulcher, 36, was hit by a truck when he was biking along West Main Street. The driver of the truck was not on scene when police arrived but was later found. Raymond “pretty much raised Jesse,” said Barney.
Barney said he and Conrad were pretty much Raymond’s local family but they have other members out west and in Florida.
Asked about a memorial service, Barney said that’s still being worked on. Barney said after he heard the news, he tried to get to the scene on Sunday night, but officials wouldn’t let him through.
“They didn’t want me to see him in the condition he was in,” said Barney, adding he understood where the officials were coming from.
Barney said it sounded like a friend dropped Raymond off at the State Line Store and Raymond crossed the road to walk home and the friend heard a crash.
Barney said a resident who lives on the other side of the line also heard a crash and grabbed a flashlight and came out.
Barney estimates that Raymond was about 20-25 feet from the driveway of the home he shared with some other people when he was hit.
Although Mattei refused to identify to the Sun the make and model of the vehicle that hit Bryant, based on reported scanner traffic, it appears police were looking for a dark colored Ford Fusion with damage to the front end and side mirror.
Asked if it’s safer to walk with or against traffic, Mattei said usually against traffic, although bicyclists are supposed to ride with traffic.
Portions of East Main Street were closed for hours after the incident. The road was closed as far as River Street in Fryeburg.
“The Conway Police Department would like to offer their condolences to Raymond Bryant’s family and friends for their loss,” said Mattei.
Anyone with information pertaining to the crash is asked to call Sgt. Jaymes Lapoint or Sgt. Jonathan Hill at the Conway Police Department at (603) 356-5715.
