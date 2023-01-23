CONWAY — A 59-year-old Center Conway man was killed Sunday night after being struck by a hit-and-run driver while walking along U.S. Route 302 (East Main Street) near the Maine state line. Hours later, police located the vehicle in Fryeburg, Maine, and say that the driver is cooperating.

On Sunday at 6:42 p.m. officers from the Conway and Fryeburg police departments along with members of Center Conway Fire, and Fryeburg Fire and Fryeburg Rescue responded to a report of a pedestrian being struck by a motor vehicle on East Main Street near the state line.

