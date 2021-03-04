CONWAY — While many are willing to go to great lengths to get the COVID-19 vaccine, other people are questioning whether it poses health risks.
But health officials maintain that the three vaccines approved for emergency use in the United States — Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson — are safe and that a far greater health risk is posed by the COVID-19 pandemic, which in a year's time killed about half a million Americans.
Part of Dr. Matt Dunn's job as chief medical officer at Memorial Hospital is to keep up with the latest information on the coronavirus and educate Memorial staff and the public on health and safety.
To date, Dunn said, the only significant side effect that has been directly linked to COVID vaccines is a severe allergic reaction, known as anaphylaxis, that can happen within minutes of receiving the vaccine and can be life-threatening if not treated immediately.
But out of 47 million doses, only 65 cases of anaphylaxis have been reported, which boils down to one case per 4.5 million people, “which would bring this in the very rare category of event," Dunn said in a recent interview.
Due to this risk, everyone who receives a COVID-19 vaccine is asked to wait 15 minutes or more after getting their shot before leaving the clinic. And anyone who has had an allergic reaction to any of the components in the COVID-19 vaccines is advised not to get the shot.
Those who have had severe allergic reactions to other vaccines are asked to consult their health-care provider before getting the vaccine.
Much of the information on adverse effects is collected from vaccine manufacturers and medical professionals who are required to report any problems patients have had after receiving vaccines.
Patients can also report directly to the Centers for Disease Control through the website, vaers.hhs.gov, which hosts the CDC’s Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System. The site makes the data on adverse events available to the public.
In trying to collect information from as many people as possible, the CDC has also launched the v-safe smartphone tool that uses text messaging and Web surveys to provide personalized health check-ins for people after they receive the vaccine.
At vaccination clinics like the one run by Memorial Hospital at the former Mt. Washington Observatory Weather Discovery Center in North Conway, people are given a flier encouraging them to sign up for the v-safe program and explaining how it works.
Once you sign up for v-safe, the CDC will send a text asking you to register and take part in a survey on any symptoms you may have experienced. Participation is voluntary, and people can opt out at any time.
The v-safe health check-ins are repeated every day for the first week following the vaccine and then every week for four or five weeks.
The most common symptom reported is pain in the arm where the shot was administered. Other symptoms include headaches, aches, pains, fever and other flu-like symptoms.
“Just like most vaccines, people have some mild symptoms afterwards, and that actually says that your immune system is working,” Dunn said.
While symptoms may be similar to the flu, he added, there is no risk of getting COVID from the vaccines because they do not contain the virus in any form.
Still, some are concerned about the potential effects of the vaccine, including some Sun letter writers or commenters on conwaydailysun.com.
One writer claimed more than 900 deaths have been associated with COVID-19 vaccinations, citing an article posted on childrenshealthdefense.org.
The site is run by Children’s Health Defense, a non-profit that has long advocated against vaccinations in general.
The article references the CDC VAERS data, but the data comes with very strong warnings not to conclude that the deaths were in any way caused by the vaccine.
Many people who were vaccinated were ill with other diseases or battling pre-existing conditions and their deaths could be considered coincidental to receiving the vaccine. As the CDC noted, “While very important in monitoring vaccine safety, VAERS reports alone cannot be used to determine if a vaccine caused or contributed to an adverse event or illness. The reports may contain information that is incomplete, inaccurate, coincidental, or unverifiable.”
So what advice would Dunn give people trying to understand the data?
“I would say that they are logging absolutely everything that happens to anybody after they have received the vaccine, and that does not mean that the vaccine caused this,” he said.
The CDC has been quick to act when it identifies a problem, Dunn said, adding that the same day the first anaphylaxis case was reported, “every site that was providing vaccines got updated on this; we knew what was happening and then we had changes in recommendations.”
Dunn said worries about the effects of vaccines are as old as vaccinations themselves, which began with smallpox vaccines in the 1700s.
“Some of it is just fear of the unknown,” he said, adding, “There is so much availability to information today, some of it misleading."
Her noted it is not just members of the public who have questioned getting the new vaccine.
“There are a lot of health-care workers who are smart folks, who are, like, this is a new virus and not just a new vaccine but a whole new class of vaccine, and kind of wanted to wait and see,” he said.
A CNN poll in January reported that two-thirds of Americans said they would try to get vaccinated now that the COVID-19 vaccine rollout has begun, an increase from about 50 percent in October, before any vaccine was approved.
Nearly half of the those surveyed said they believe the worst of the coronavirus outbreak is behind us, with 62 percent crediting the vaccines for that.
State officials have also noted falling rates of infections, hospitalizations and deaths since January.
In order to reach herd immunity, aboutt 70 percent of the population must be immune, either through vaccination or by having had the virus, experts say. If the virus continues to spread unchecked, that could also mean more mutations that could lead to more transmissible or deadlier variants, Dunn said.
Health-care workers were among the first people to be vaccinated in New Hampshire in January. Memorial officials say at this point about 70 percent of the hospital staff has been fully vaccinated.
Dunn believes interest in getting the vaccine is higher in New Hampshire than in other parts of the country.
“It’s challenging depending on where you are, what your understanding is, what geography and cultural area you’re from, but hopefully we get enough vaccine to people in this country and everywhere else globally to at least shut down the large amount of spread that we’re currently having,” he said.
