CONWAY — Following a lengthy presentation by Dick Anagnost of Bedford to the Conway Planning Board about opening a casino in a former grocery store at Shur-fine Plaza, the board on April 13 continued his application to their May 11 meeting.
At issue is whether a sports bar with charitable gaming is a permitted use in the town’s zoning table and whether the proposal by Anagnost of Conway Poker Room and Casino LLC needs full site-plan review.
Some planning board members believe it is a significant change of use to go from retail use to a casino and restaurant.
The session took place prior to Wednesday night’s scheduled meeting of the Conway Zoning Board of Adjustment, at which Shawn Bergeron of Bergeron Technical Services is on the docket was representing abutter to the proposed casino Becky Mulkern of East Side Road.
They are requesting an appeal of an administrative decision by the town’s building inspector to issue a building permit to Anagnost’s company. The session was continued from the ZBA’s March 15 meeting.
But because of developments and discussions at last Thursday’s planning board session, Bergeron said he would seek another continuance at today’s ZBA session to May 17.
In the meantime, under a plan agreed to by the planning board and Anagnost at last Thursday’s planning board session, Anagnost is to resubmit a zoning permit to the town.
If the town agent — either Town Building Inspector David Pandiora or Town Planner James Torres — denies that zoning permit because charitable betting is deemed not to be a permitted use, then presumably Anagnost would appeal to the Conway Zoning Board of Adjustment.
That process was agreed to by all parties last Thursday after Bergeron made the point that he did not feel that his client should be “doing the town’s work” fighting for the appeal of the building permit before the ZBA, contending that the proper process had not been followed when Anagnost failed to seek a zoning permit when he obtained a building permit from the town Jan. 9 after his initial permit issued in 2021 expired in 2022.
“The first one issued in 2021 was to ‘renovate a former grocery space into sports pub with charitable gaming,’” Bergeron told the Sun following the meeting. “Then the one issued Jan. 9 of this year said ‘to renovate former grocery store and adjoining suite’ (the project grew in size into the entire building), into ’sports pub with charitable gaming.’ The town of Conway never asked for a zoning permit.” Bergeron continued.
“Now they have asked Mr. Anagnost to fill out and submit a zoning permit asking for the use they are seeking — if the answer is yes, then everyone will have to see what he’s going to do after that. But if the answer is no, he’s going to find himself going to the Zoning Board of Adjustment. And I’m pretty sure the answer is going to be no.”
Both to the Sun and before the planning board, Bergeron underscored that under Conway zoning, if a use is not specified it is not permitted.
“I explained at the meeting, the zoning ordinance is permissive, meaning that the use is actually stated in the zoning ordinance and that if the use is not indicated on the table of permitted uses, then it is not allowed,” said Bergeron.
He told the Sun he believes Anagnost would have a good argument if he stated in the zoning permit that his proposal is for a restaurant with an indoor commercial amusement.
“I think that’s an argument that could be made. But still somebody needs to make it,” said Bergeron, contending that “the reason we initiated the appeal for Becky in the first place is the town just didn’t follow its own process.”
Last Thursday’s planning board session took place just two days after Conway voters for a fourth time at the polls resoundingly defeated a petitioned article to allow keno in town, 389 yes to 1,174 no; with board member Bill Barbin wondering —given that anti-gambling spirit — that had a charitable gaming article been on the ballot if that also would have been defeated.
Given that backdrop, Barbin and board chair Ben Colbath and others concurred that the town needs to not (as Barbin said), “just slide this through” and that he favored full site-plan review, a sentiment that was shared by board member Mark Hounsell.
Board member Eliza Grant also said full site-plan review would provide greater assurance to the town that the improvements that are proposed for the property would be guaranteed to be done should Anagnost not be able to come through on promised and planned changes.
The tone of the April 13 planning board exchange was cordial and informative, with Anagnost and board members terming the session as productive. He was accompanied by engineer Josh McAllister of HEB Engineers, consultant Tiffany Eddy and attorney John G. Cronin of Cronin, Bisson and Zalinsky of Manchester.
Also in the room was Executive Councilor Joe Kenney (R-Wakefield) of District 1. Anagnost and his team flew to the event in a private helicopter, dropping down at the Shurfine plaza, an act that drew concern from a few local residents.
According to McAllister:
• About 11,080 square feet of pavement will be replaced by green space.
• Driveways will be reconstructed to conform to state Department of Transportation and town standards.
• Historical uses of the property required 233 spaces while only 120 spaces were supplied, leaving a deficit of 113 spaces but with the improvements, the parking demand would be 235 spaces and the proposed plan is 175 spaces, leaving a deficit of 60 spaces.
Curb cuts would also be reduced alongside East Side Road to one curbcut opposite Becky Mulkern’s property.
A stockade fence of some sort possibly using vinyl would be built alongside the back of the property facing East Side Road, with Hounsell asking for further information on the design and appearance of that fence.
Anagnost operates charitable gaming centers in Keene, Manchester, Dover and Lebanon and plans to open another in Berlin, he told Selectmen’s representative John Colbath, who is chair of the ZBA and who was sitting in for usual selectmen’s planning board representative Selectman Steve Porter, who was absent due to personal reasons.
Hounsell questioned Anagnost about the state funding formula, which allows the state to take 10 percent of the net, the charities to take 35 percent and the casino to receive the remaining 55 percent. Hounsell questioned why the formula could not be adjusted to include 10 percent for host communities but Anagnost noted that the profit margin for restaurants is tight due to high costs.
He said local charities are contracted with since they draw in local clientele to the restaurant as opposed to using charities from further away.
