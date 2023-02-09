CONWAY — It appears that the Conway Village project is not progressing further than demolishing the interior of Tiney’s market at Shurfine Plaza due to an appeal of the building permit to the Zoning Board of Adjustment and the planning board taking a second look.
However, the developer seeking to create a sports pub with charitable gambling says he will cooperate with the town after a board member raised alarms that a building permit may have been given prematurely.
The permit signed by Building Inspector Dave Pandora and approved by Town Planner Jamel Torres was issued to A.W. Rose Construction of Manchester on Jan. 9 to “renovate the former grocery store and adjoining suite into (a) sports pub with charitable gaming.”
According to the deed, Dick Anagnost is the manager of A.W. Rose Realty, LLC of 1662 Elm St. in Manchester. His company, which was granted warranty covenants in the deed, was listed as Conway Poker Room and Casino LLC, a New Hampshire limited liability company, also of 1662 Elm St. in Manchester.
A similar permit was approved by then town planner Tom Irving in 2021 but it expired.
Conway Planning Board member Mark Hounsell recently said he believes the approval was made in error and he brought the issue to selectmen Tuesday.
“I’m not here to do what often is done, and that is to attribute blame, or to be accusatory but we have a situation where a commercial project in the village of Conway, and I’ll use the word slipped through the cracks and received a building permit without going through the necessary planning process,” said Hounsell.
“This is about process, this isn’t about any particular project, or any particular person or group of persons,” he said.
Hounsell said he knows Anagnost and Art Rose and says they are good men with integrity. He hopes the developer and the town can come to some kind of understanding without lawyers getting involved.
Deputy Town Manager Paul DegliAngeli said that Irving, whom DegliAngeli said he had lunch with Tuesday, had approved the permit under the Conway Town Code regarding “small undertakings.”
“Given the application, given the square footage, given there were no plans to change the site/exterior of the building, given that it’s a sports bar with charitable gaming, given that New Hampshire chooses to define that the way they do in New Hampshire, I don’t believe the action of issuing that building permit in 2021 under ‘small undertaking’ was incorrect,” said DegliAngeli.
He added that Torres looked at a similar permit application in January and came to the same conclusion.
Further, DegliAngeli said Anagnost reached out to the town recently and asked what he needed to do to get going.
DegliAngeli said he told him, “Well, we’re not certain yet but we may ask you to go to the planning board.’”
By the end of the conversation at Tuesday’s meeting, DegliAngeli and Town Manager John Eastman said Anagnost and the planning board will meet sometime in March to hash out the situation.
Earlier in the meeting, DegliAngeli and Pandora agreed to walk back the full building permit and grant one for demolition and early project phases until the town can get more information.
The information the town would seek would cover such topics as parking needs, traffic, a detailed floor plan and the percentage of the building that will be food service/bar and what will be gambling (presumably slot machines and table games).
Meanwhile, workers are actively clearing out the space, with dumpsters and electrical contractors on site.
The Sun asked Anagnost spokeswoman Tiffany Eddy for comment, and she replied by email.
“Mr. Anagnost is very closely involved with all of his construction projects,” said Eddy.
“He has conferred with Conway officials to come up with a scope for his presentation to include a traffic study, etc. He appreciates his conversations with town officials and looks forward to working with the town in an open and transparent manner,” Eddy wrote.
DegliAngeli said a Conway resident, Conway selectmen or planning board could appeal the issuance of the building permit and that would be heard by the zoning board.
In fact, since the meeting, Shawn Bergeron of Bergeron Technical Services filed an appeal on behalf of client Rebecca J. Mulkern of 200 East Side Road in Conway.
The appeal raises various concerns such as noting that sports pubs and charitable gaming are not allowed in the highway commercial district and the project was given a building permit without site plan review.
Bergeron said ultimately building permits are the selectmen’s responsibility. The selectmen or their agent determines whether planning board approval is necessary. If not, then a zoning permit should be issued. No zoning permit was issued.
What’s more, Bergeron said that it doesn’t make sense to grant the building permit before knowing whether the parking and traffic levels will be acceptable. The town has required other projects, including a proposed food hall in North Conway, to do parking studies.
“We’re putting the cart before the horse,” said Bergeron.
“So I guess we’re waiting for our various boards to see what they’d like to have happen,” said DegliAngeli on Tuesday, adding the planning board was meeting Thursday (after the Sun’s press deadline).
Resident Bob Pletschke said he thought residents should have the ability to speak on the issue. He also urged the town to get details of the proposal in writing so nothing else “slips through the cracks.”
Selectmen’s representative to the planning board Steve Porter said he was concerned about parking and added that the property was built before zoning and doesn’t conform to current zoning but has been grandfathered.
Porter said the planning board’s job is to bring non-conforming properties into better compliance.
Earlier, Hounsell objected to the project being described as a “small undertaking” because it’s a $2.5 million rebuild although a couple years ago it would have cost $500,000.
DegliAngeli countered that this project was an “internal retrofit” where there were no changes to the exterior footprint.
But Selectman Carl Thibodeau, who owns Conway Marketplace down the road, said the proposal is a “dramatic change of use.”
However, DegliAngeli said that the staff looks at the “intensity” of the use as defined by impact on traffic and parking and that’s why staff asked the applicant for information on those topics and Anagnost told him he’s seeking to hire professional planning services to provide answers.
DegliAngeli said the planning board would decide whether Anagnost’s information is sufficient or if site plan review would be needed.
Bergeron said he reviewed the town file on the property and found that Irving in 2008 wrote that he was granting the last small undertaking-type permit, called a “non-applicable” for the store without going to planning board review.
Bergeron said Thursday the “non-applicable” permit was for converting retail space in the plaza to office space.
Currently, there is a paint store, a liquor store, a medical cannabis dispensary and the closed market in the plaza. The market has changed hands several times over the past decade.
DegliAngeli said “non-applicable” and “small undertaking” are different.
Eddy told the Sun that non-profits that have signed up to benefit from charitable gaming include Rotary Club of North Conway, Jen’s Friends Cancer Foundation, Little Angels Service Dogs, Mount Washington Valley Promotions, Mount Washington Valley Preservation Association and Mount Washington Valley Choral Society.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.