Work at the site of the proposed casino at Shurfine Plaza in Conway Village ceased after the town halted work in February. (MARGARET McKENZIE PHOTO)

CONWAY — Discussions of a proposal to open a casino at the former Shurfine Plaza are on hold until December.

The subject briefly came up at last Thursday’s zoning board of adjustment meeting.

