OSSIPEE — Carroll County has announced the establishment of its new Domestic Violence Unit.
The unit operates as part of the Carroll County Attorney’s Office and is responsible for prosecuting crimes relating to domestic violence and intimate partner violence throughout the county.
According to the New Hampshire Coalition Against Domestic and Sexual Violence, more than 166,000 women in New Hampshire have experienced physical assault by an intimate partner.
The Domestic Violence Unit is the culmination of a targeted effort by the Carroll County Attorney, Michaela Andruzzi, the victim advocacy organizations of Carroll County and law enforcement to stem this tide of domestic violence in our communities and to ensure the safety and welfare of all residents of Carroll County.
The Office of the Carroll County Attorney also announced the hire of John Nehrings, who will serve as an Assistant County Attorney in the Domestic Violence Unit.
Nehrings is a recent graduate of the University of New Hampshire Franklin Pierce School of Law. where he studied as a Daniel Webster Scholar.
He already has experience with the county as a legal intern with the Carroll County Attorney’s Office and is thrilled take on this new role with the Domestic Violence Unit.
