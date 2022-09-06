CONWAY — With the primary election less than a week away, Kevin Smith knows he has a hill to climb to become the Republican nominee for U.S. Senate, but the former Londonderry town manager believes he’s best positioned to defeat incumbent Maggie Hassan in the general election.

In an Aug. 30 poll released by UNH, former Gen. Don Bolduc of Stratham led 10 GOP candidates with 43 percent of the vote, followed by Chuck Morse of Salem, 22 percent; Vikram Mansharamani of Lincoln and businessman Bruce Fenton of Durham, both at 5 percent; and Smith, 3 percent.

