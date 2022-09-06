Kevin Smith (R-Londonderry) believes he is the best candidate to be the Republican nominee for U.S. Senate with the best chance to unseat incumbent Maggie Hassan (D-Exeter). Smith attended an editorial board at the Sun last Friday. (LLOYD JONES PHOTO)
Kevin Smith (R-Londonderry) talks about securing the nation’s southern border during an editorial board at the Sun last Friday. (LLOYD JONES PHOTO)
Sun Publisher Mark Guerringue talks gun control with U.S. Senate candidate Kevin Smith (R-Londonderry) during an editorial board at the paper last Friday. (LLOYD JONES PHOTO)
CONWAY — With the primary election less than a week away, Kevin Smith knows he has a hill to climb to become the Republican nominee for U.S. Senate, but the former Londonderry town manager believes he’s best positioned to defeat incumbent Maggie Hassan in the general election.
In an Aug. 30 poll released by UNH, former Gen. Don Bolduc of Stratham led 10 GOP candidates with 43 percent of the vote, followed by Chuck Morse of Salem, 22 percent; Vikram Mansharamani of Lincoln and businessman Bruce Fenton of Durham, both at 5 percent; and Smith, 3 percent.
Smith, 45, believes Bolduc’s support is fragile. “I believe my numbers are better than what those polls represent,” Smith said during an editorial board at the Sun on Sept. 2.
“But even in those polls, what’s most consistent about them is there’s a huge swath of Republicans that are undecided in this race right now. Huge swaths of them, like 35 percent or more than that, and I know they’re going to be making up their minds in these last seven to 10 days.”
Smith doesn’t want to see this election be bought, but he fears it might.
“In the last 48 hours, the market is being flooded with almost $9 million,” he said. “Mitch McConnell’s group has come in on Chuck. They’ve picked Chuck as their guy. In fact, I’m calling him Chuck McConnell now.”
Smith added: “I’ve always looked at myself, Chuck Morse and Don Bolduc as kind of the three main candidates.”
He said Bolduc “has been a loose cannon at times and had to walk back a lot of statements.” And he said Morse is “just your typical establishment, kind of milquetoast Republican. People want a traditional conservative Republican, you know, that’s got conservative values and has a track record of being both a conservative fighter and fixer. ”
Smith, who lives in Londonderry with his wife, Suzy, and their three teenaged children Colby, Lindsay and Tommy, says Washington has put more money into this race than all the other candidates combined.
“This is unprecedented in a primary to have this much money coming out of Washington, really, they’re trying to buy the election,” he said.
Smith says Bolduc’s support is “soft.”
“I think when people really start digging into his record, and the things he has said, I mean, he’s called (Gov. Chris) Sununu a Communist Chinese sympathizer and then said, I went too far. He said on FOX News we needed to have boots on the ground in Ukraine, and then said that he was misunderstood when he said it.
Smith continued: “He said we should abolish the 17th Amendment and has walked that back. I mean, the guy just keeps shooting from the hip and walks his comments back.”
Smith believes Joe Biden won the presidential election but also says former President Donald Trump ignited a passion in many Americans who felt left out.
“Joe Biden is the duly elected president. I believe there were irregularities (in voting). I don’t think that everything was perfect.
“I believe there were irregularities in several states. Right here in New Hampshire we saw them in Laconia recently and Bedford. Was that enough to change the outcome of the election? No, I don’t think so,” Smith said. “And look, with Trump, he’s not someone who I agreed with all the time, but I did vote for him twice.
“You’ve got to remember that Trump did tap into an element of both Republican and independent voters who are angry and mad at the system,” he said. “And angry mad at what they proceeded to call the swamp.”
“Would you welcome a Trump endorsement?” Sun Publisher Mark Guerringue asked.
“Yeah, I’d welcome his endorsement if he decided he wanted to endorse me,” Smith said “I’d welcome anybody’s endorsement, quite frankly. The endorsements I’m going after are the people here in the state. Those are the ones I care the most about.”
Smith wants to cut spending in Washington. “I’ve said, bring back Gramm-Rudman (Balanced Budget and Emergency Deficit Control Act) from the 1990s,” he said. “And that’s not a balanced budget amendment, that’s just a law that said you had to have a balanced budget every year or else they’re automatic budget cuts.”
Smith supports no more than two six-year terms in the Senate and three two-year terms in Congress.
He is pro-life but believes it should be a state decision. “If to advance the cause of life, and to have exceptions for rape, incest and life of the mother, I’m OK with that,” he said. “I do think it’s best deliberated at the state level. It’s why I support the (Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization) decision. I think it’s best done at the legislature to give the people a voice through their elected officials.
“I think Maggie Hansen’s position on this is extreme because she has come out and said she’s in favor of abortion through nine months with no restrictions. That’s her position, she doesn’t deny it, and at the taxpayer’s expense. So she believes in taxpayer-funded abortion through nine months with no restrictions.”
Smith thinks he stands out above his opponents on the debate stage.
“Everybody who has watched these debates has said, ‘Kevin, you are the most substantive candidate on the campaign trail. You’re the one who actually has plans, ideas and can speak intelligently to these issues. And it’s not just, you know, God, faith, family freedom, Trump,’” he said.
