CONWAY — Just four months into the start of a second three-year term, Courtney Burke is stepping down from the Conway School Board as her family is moving to Maine.
Burke made the announcement at Monday’s meeting in the Seidenstuecker Gymnasium at Kennett Middle School. Less than 20 minutes later, under public comments, Steven Steiner of Center Conway offered to serve on the board.
Under board member issues, Burke, fighting back tears, said: “I would like to formally announce my resignation from the Conway School Board effective this evening. My family will be leaving the valley next month, and we’ll be enjoying a fresh start just over the border in Maine.”
Burke said during her tenure on the board, she didn’t take “to the soapbox” as often as she wanted but shared some closing thoughts.
She asked to be remembered as “someone who was genuine and sincere.”
“I’d be dishonest with myself if I said my service has been a complete and utter pleasure for the last three and a half years,” said Burke. “It was more my duty.”
Burke said as difficult as times have been, if given the chance, she “would do it over again. I have been proud to have served as a part to this board.”
She added: “I wish all the students much success in their studies. To the teaching staff, I have enjoyed seeing the laughter and joy in your classrooms. I wish the administrators the respect and support of the community, and to my fellow school board members, I wish you all the luck in your current terms and I appreciate all that you’ve taught me.
“To the parents and taxpayers, please continue to come to meetings and be involved,” Burke said. “Everyone does deserve the right for their voices to be heard, and it really does take a village to raise and educate our children.
“My parting words are simple: Please always remember to be reverent to those that have sacrificed for their country and proudly pledged to the flag,” Burke said. “Thank them for their service when you see them.
“I hope that the next in line to take my seat understands the extreme importance and responsibility that comes in this position,” she concluded. “Conway residents, I thank you for putting the faith in me to serve these past years on my board.”
Burke received a round of applause.
“Thank you, Courtney,” said fellow board member Randy Davison.
“As all board members probably feel this, Courtney, you’ve been an asset and a value to this board,” he said.
School board members Dr. Michelle Capozzoli, Davison, Joe Lentini, Joe Mosca, Ryan Wallace and Jess Whitelaw accepted Burke’s resignation “with regret.”
The board continued with other board member issues, and heard the curriculum committee reports. Then, when it was time for public comments, Steiner — who serves as a member of the Conway Zoning Board of Appeal and as an alternate on the Conway Planning Board — immediately expressed interest in the open school board seat.
“I heard you have a job open, and I’d like to tell you a little bit about myself. When it comes to construction, I’m an expert. I have five master electrical licenses. I also volunteer on the fire department and, as you know, I volunteer on a lot of boards here,” said Steiner, who works as a commercial Realtor.
He told the board: “I will challenge you to look at my application, and you will have it (Tuesday) morning.”
True to his word, Steiner dropped off his application for the position with SAU 9 Superintendent Kevin Richard on Tuesday.
While Steiner is the first to formally offer his services, Richard said he also received “a couple of inquiries from people who were very interested.”
Richard said Burke’s seat will be advertised as a six-month term from October to April and would be a two-year term after that.
“People who are interested in filling that position from now until the next election should send a letter of interest and qualification to the SAU 9 office,” said board chair Lentini. “Then we’ll look at the candidates and we’ll determine (who fills the seat) at the next meeting (on Oct. 12).”
Richard said in the past when a seat opened up in the middle of a term, “one of the things that typically would happen is you put an advertisement in the newspaper for people who are interested in a school board position, and then the board kind of interviews people and appoints somebody accordingly.”
Log In
