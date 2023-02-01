CONWAY — Conway Municipal Budget Committee members said Monday that the selectmen’s decision to put paid parking in the proposed operating budget could be a “poison pill” that could derail important items from being funded.
On Dec. 6, the board had voted to put $242,000 in the proposed $14.3 million operating budget with which to start a paid parking program in North Conway Village. Town residents will have the change to modify the budget at the deliberative session in March 6 and again at the polls in April 11.
Before that, the next major step in the budget process is a public hearing on the budget set for Feb. 15. After the hearing, where voters may voice their thoughts, the budget committee can modify the budget that is presented at deliberative session and vote on whether to recommend its passage or not.
The proposed operating budget is about $14.3 million, about $1.4 million more than the default budget, which would go into effect the budget fails.
The proposed operating budget also contains money more money for fuels and paving, made more expensive by recent inflation, an expanded building department to manage short-term rentals, a revaluation to make property taxes more equitable and full-time police dispatcher, part-time officer and part-time records clerk.
“The decision to take a very contentious program and stuff in the budget rather than they get a special warrant might have the unintended effect of encouraging people to vote for the default budget,” said Vice Chair Frank Jost. “It would be a bad thing.”
Budgeteer Ellin Leonard said about 50 people have come up to her upset that the selectmen put paid parking in the budget. “I am personally angry that they did that. I think it was wrong,” she said.
Selectmen’s representative to the budget committee John Colbath said selectmen have until Feb. 14 to change their minds.
Budgeteer Quentin Lewis referred to paid parking as a “poison pill.”
“Why couldn’t we just remove it from the budget?” asked Lewis, adding that if the budget committee eliminates the paid parking from the budget then it wold give time to selectmen to write an article.
Later, Lewis told the Sun he hopes the details of what a paid parking vendor will do will be made available by deliberative session.
Even though budget committee and deliberative session voters could remove the $242,000 from the operating budget and advise the selectmen not to pursue paid parking, selectmen could take the money from someplace else if the proposed budget passes.
Budgeteer David Jensen said a lot of people have come up to him upset over paid parking but they don’t understand that it’s merely proposed at this point. He said the town’s sales pitch for paid parking has been lacking.
“My gut feeling is if the board of selectmen doesn’t reconsider and move it into a warrant article, we’re going to end up with the default budget,” said Jensen. That will be a shame. I think there are going to be hundreds of people there just to vote the budget down.”
Colbath said he’s heard mixed opinions about paid parking. “I have had people associated with North Conway businesses who do not like it,” said Colbath. “I’ve had general taxpayers stop me on the street and stores and what have you and they’re all for it, because they want to increase revenue and decrease taxes.”
Budgeteer Bill Marvel said he would have preferred paid parking be put in a warrant article.
“I don’t think there was any subterfuge on it,” said Marvel. “I think the selectmen tried to actually help the taxpayers unlike the other major department (the school).”
Colbath said if selectmen made paid parking a warrant article they couldn’t start spending money on the program before April 11.
Budgeteer Jim LeFebvre moved that chair Peter Donohoe speak with town senior staff and find out more about why paid parking was in the budget and not a warrant article. The vote was unanimous though Marvel was out of the room briefly.
At Tuesday’s selectmen’s meeting, Town Manager John Eastman recapped his conversation with Donohoe and explained that paid parking was put in the budget because it’s a recurring expense that involves staffing and staffing additions have always been dealt with in the budget.
Eastman said selectmen still have time to make a warrant article. He said selectmen could write a $242,000 warrant article by Feb. 14. Then at deliberative session on March 6, they could have a motion to cut the $242,000 from the proposed budget. This would leave voters on April 11 the choice of voting up or down on paid parking warrant article.
Selectmen made no effort at Tuesday’s meeting to start that process, perhaps in part because Selectman Steve Porter was absent. Selectmen are scheduled next to meet Feb. 7 and 14.
If the paid parking program makes it through the town budget process, the program could start as early as this spring.
It will allow town residents to buy $5 annual stickers to in order to park for free in North Conway and local businesses may be able to get passes for their employees to park in certain lots for free but everyone else would have to pay $2 per hour seven days per week during business hours.
