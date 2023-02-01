Frank Jost 13023

Conway Municipal Budget Committee Vice Chair Frank Jost on Monday brought up concern that the selectmen "stuffed" paid parking into the proposed 2023 operating budget and that might cause the entire budget to fail at the polls in April. Other budgeteers shared the same seniment. (DAYMOND STEER PHOTO)

CONWAY — Conway Municipal Budget Committee members said Monday that the selectmen’s decision to put paid parking in the proposed operating budget could be a “poison pill” that could derail important items from being funded.

On Dec. 6, the board had voted to put $242,000 in the proposed $14.3 million operating budget with which to start a paid parking program in North Conway Village. Town residents will have the change to modify the budget at the deliberative session in March 6 and again at the polls in April 11.

