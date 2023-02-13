CONWAY — Paid parking in North Conway will be discussed at a public hearing on the budget Wednesday, though a slew of other hearings will be held first at the Loynd Auditorium at Kennett High School.
The public hearings, run by the Municipal Budget Committee, start at 6 p.m.
First will be hearings on the fire precinct budgets, followed by school district budget and the town budget hearings.
After that, the public can discuss the budgets to be presented to voters at deliberative sessions. The budget committee will also decide whether to recommend various warrant articles. Town Deliberative is March 6 and School Deliberative is March 8.
At deliberative sessions, residents can amend the budget and warrant articles before they are voted on at the polls April 11.
One controversial topic that will have to wait its turn until after the several public hearings have been presented Wednesday night is the selectmen’s paid parking program, which the board initially rolled into the town budget but which is now iits own warrant article.
In a write-up posted to conwaynh.org, the town said it expects to generate $1.1 million per year based on a 50 percent utilization rate of 410 spaces.
But North Conway business leaders like Zeb’s co-owner Peter Edwards maintains there are only 300 spaces readily used parking spaces and the town is misconstruing other factors in its $1.1 million revenue estimate as well.
In December, selectmen voted 3-2 to put $242,000 to fund the paid parking in North Conway Village and at town recreation sites into the proposed $14 million 2023 operating budget.
However, last week, the selectmen voted 4-1 to create a separate $242,000 warrant article to fund the paid parking program, which would include installing kiosks and hire attendants.
Parking would be metered seven days a week at $2 per hour in North Conway, though town residents could park for free with a annual sticker.
Selectmen were persuaded to create the separate parking article because if townspeople voted down the operating budget to thwart the article, the town would be left with the default budget of $12.1 million, forcing cuts to services like road paving.
“We have the responsibility of making sure this town keeps functioning. And if it reaches the point that it goes to the default budget, we will not be functional,” said Selectman Mary Carey Seavey on Feb. 7.
The parking article was created with the idea that the money that is still in the budget for paid parking would be removed either by the budget committee or by deliberative session voters.
Town Deliberative voters could also zero out the paid parking article to defund it.
On Monday, the Sun asked Town Manager John Eastman if he had a revised revenue estimate to share regarding paid parking.
“I don’t think it would be right for us to throw out numbers for Year Two without looking at the numbers after our first six months,” said Eastman, adding town staff predict it could raise about $650,000 in the first partial year starting this summer.
On Monday, Public Works Director Andrew Smith issued an updated parking program writeup with revenue estimates that were revised down. Smith predicts paid parking would raise $970,000 per year down from the $1.1 million estimate proposed last year. Based on a May start, the town estimates raising $625,000 in the first year.
“This is lower than earlier projected due to allowing residents to park for free and the town paying all the fees,” said Smith.
Edwards estimates that paid parking would raise only $275,000 to $450,000.
Details of an assigned lot for local business employees is still being developed, Eastman said. If the article passes, “I’m pretty confident we will have a spot (for local employees to park),” said Eastman.
Meanwhile, the operating budget has funding for a revaluation, which would make the tax rate equitable and for an expanded building department capable of regulating short-term rentals.
The budget committee has oversight over three out of five precincts and will hold hearings on the Center Conway and East Conway precincts and Redstone budgets.
The precinct hearings usually last only a minute or two, though this year there may be more discussion the Center Conway and Redstone fire departments are seeking to merge and articles will be on their respective warrants in March.
