From left: Zeb's co-owner Peter Edwards (seen with White Birch Books owner Laura Cummings) tells the Conway Municipal Budget Committee on Dec. 15 that paid parking in North Conway Village would be a disaster, as committee member Quentin Lewis takes notes. The budgeteers will hold a public hearing on paid parking Wednesday night, along with hearings on other town topics. (DAYMOND STEER PHOTO)

CONWAY — Paid parking in North Conway will be discussed at a public hearing on the budget Wednesday, though a slew of other hearings will be held first at the Loynd Auditorium at Kennett High School.

The public hearings, run by the Municipal Budget Committee, start at 6 p.m.

