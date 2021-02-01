CONWAY — The Municipal Budget Committee's vice chair is hoping school officials will tell it there's a less expensive route to take when it comes to replacing Kennett High School's windows.
The Conway School Board plans to seek a bond to pay for replacing all 511 windows at the 14-year-old school. The total cost has been estimated to be $1.5 million, with the work to be done over two years.
The school board learned in June that the windows would need to be replaced since the current ones have become brittle and are falling apart.
The facilities committee recommended to the board June 22 to award a four-phase, four-year project for $937,400 to Granite State Glass for the work, but since the committee did not put the project out to bid, which is required under the school board’s policy, the board balked.
Instead, members voted 6-1 (Joe Mosca in the minority) to send the proposal back to the facilities committee to draft specifications for the project and then put it out to bid.
The facilities committee began working in the fall with Gale Associates, a consulting engineer firm from Bedford that specializes in school window installation. Specifications are being drafted and sent out to solicit bids.
At the budget committee's Jan. 13 meeting, Peter Donohoe, vice chair of the budget committee, reported that he spent some time with school staff and was given an inside look at the window problem.
“The purpose of my visit was to understand better what was going on,” Donohoe said. He was told that the project that the facilities committee had originally brought forward was to be spread out over four years.
“The vendor had guaranteed based on the now working prototype that they would not change the price over four years,” Donohoe said. “The windows that were proposed by this particular local vendor cost something like $1,800 on average per window.
"The majority of the windows at the high school are what one would think look like double-hung, they're actually single-hung windows," he continued.
"But there's also a variety of other different-sized windows, both in the library and on the back side, around the gymnasium and, I believe, around the auditorium. But the average, given the total number was about $1,800."
Donohoe added: “There was a five-year warranty offered.
"The facilities staff had looked at three options: a cheap option, a middle option and an expensive option. And the middle option was chosen as an all-aluminum frame window. Much better design than what was installed on the high school back 12 years ago,” he said.
The problem with the windows dates back to 2005 when there wasn't money to finish the high school, which was completed in 2006.
Buildings and Grounds Coordinator Andy Grigel told school officials when the problem was first flagged that the building had gone through "what they call value engineering," using less-expensive products to save money, and now resulting in 511 windows needing to be replaced.
Donohoe said the windows are “in horrible condition.”
“There isn't a lick of steel or metal in the windows, the windows are entirely fiberglass-framed,” he said. “And UV penetration has done a number on the exterior of these frames to the extent that some of them are deemed to be rather unsafe.
"I don't think there's any imminent danger that they're going to pop out, but it's a big problem," Donohoe said. "And it's a shame it got to this point.”
He praised the facilities committee for doing its homework and said he liked the idea of in-house staff getting the task of removing the windows before the vendor installs new ones.
Donohoe and his colleagues asked if the board could revisit the original plan to save money. “Why can't we go back to what it was that was previously worked on by some of the facilities staff?” Donohoe asked.
He reviewed the bidding policy for the district and believes “there is some wiggle room” on the process.
“Under bidding requirements, contracts for and purchases of supplies, materials, equipment and contractual services in the amount of $20,000 or more shall be based, and then, when feasible, on at least three competitive bids,” he said, reading the policy.
“In light of what we're facing with increases and with all the uncertainty due to COVID, my question is, what do we need to do to get back to where we were with what facilities staff had come up?" he asked.
Superintendent Kevin Richard praised Donohoe on his report.
“You did an excellent job doing your research and in painting the picture,” he said, adding, “The board absolutely can choose to waive that. They have in the past for certain things, whether it's emergency situations or to expedite things.”
Richard explained some school board members “feel like competitive bidding is extremely important for the process,” and they chose to put the project out to bid.
He added: “The facilities committee, which I sit on and board members sit on, did recommend the same windows that we have (at the middle school) have had a good track record, the price is reasonable, to move forward. Sometimes to follow the process to the T can cost more."
Richard said seeking bids isn’t as simple as sending out a single sheet of paper asking what it will cost to replace 500-plus windows.
“The specs are a series of documents with drawings and tells you everything about how they're going to be affixed to the building. You know, how thick things are with the glass, what the E-rating is, all of those pieces,” he said, which led the board to hire Gale Associates for $70,000.
Donohoe asked Richard: “In your opinion, do you think that the revelation that the price tag is going to come in at $1.5 million may sway board members enough to look back at what the facilities staff had originally proposed? I mean, that's a huge difference.”
“I try never to predict what the school board's going to do,” Richard replied.
