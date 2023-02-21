CONCORD — A bill to allow municipalities to tack a $2 fee onto local hotels’ daily rate is expected to die in the state Senate on Thursday, according to Senate President Jeb Bradley, who says he’s personally “torn” on the bill.
Bradley (R-Wolfeboro) spoke to the Sun on Monday about SB 262.
During the current Conway town budget cycle, a number of town officials have spoken about the town’s need for more revenue. That was a driver for selectmen to propose a paid parking plan, which they later walked back.
Conway Municipal Budget Committee member Stacy Sand has championed the concept of the state allowing towns to add a surcharge for hotel accommodations.
“Though we will never win the battle for our fair share of Rooms and Meals taxes — because the towns with the bigger populations will never vote to give up their share to us who bears the burden of a bigger police force and other strains on our local resources — we might be able to get the Legislature to allow us to administer our own local tax on nightly lodging,” said Sand in an OpEd column that appeared in the Sun on Feb. 2.
“Say $5 a night would put the cost on actual tourists instead of on our neighbors from surrounding towns, which include many volunteers who shouldn’t have to add $2 per hour (for parking) to donate their time at RSVP, the MWV Arts Association, the Revolving Closet, the Vaughn Community Services and the Gibson Center,” wrote Sand, a former selectman.
SB 262 offered to do just what Sand suggested and, if passed, would enable towns to add a $2 surcharge onto hotel room stays. The bill was sponsored by Sens. Donovan Fenton (D-Keene), Rebecca Perkins Kwoka (D-Portsmouth), Suzanne Prentiss (D-West Lebanon) and a few House members.
SB 262 would allow municipalities to charge $2 for each 24-hour period on a hotel stay with a daily charge of over $40. The rate would be collected for up to 184 days. Funding collected would go to paying for “municipal services associated with the increase in tourism and transient traffic.”
In a phone interview Monday, Bradley said he spoke to the Conway Municipal Budget Committee earlier this month about SB 262, among other topics.
“I’m torn,” said Bradley. “Elected officials want it, but, you know, if you talk to folks in the lodging industry, you know, which Conway has quite a few, obviously, I suspect most are absolutely not in favor of it.”
Bradley said the pushback was hotels feel they need to be as “competitive” as possible. He said SB 262 has bipartisan opposition.
The Senate Ways and Means Committee voted to make the bill “inexpedient to legislate” on Feb. 8. This means the committee is asking the full Senate to kill the bill. Sen. Lou D’Allesandro (D-Manchester) was in the minority. It goes to the full Senate Thursday. The bill was heard in committee Feb. 1.
According Debra Altschiller (D-Stratham) was quoted in hearing minutes as saying of Hampton, “In the summer, rentals and hotels are all full, and they have over 400 businesses in the summer months serving 100,000 visitors.
“Those businesses are collecting meals and rooms tax for the state, but they are not getting back a proportionate amount based on the services they must provide,” Altschiller was quoted as saying.
Portsmouth Mayor Deaglan McEachern also spoke in favor of the bill. Among the points be made was that New Hampshire’s overreliance on property taxes puts a burden on elderly and fixed-income residents in particular.
Heidi Millbrand, owner of Pleasant View bed-and-breakfast in Bristol spoke against the bill. She is on the board of directors of the N.H .Lodging and Restaurant Association. She is also a member of the Lakes Region Bed and Breakfast Association.
She said the state already charges an 8.5 percent rooms and meals tax and the extra fee would deter tourists. She also questioned how the fee would be collected.
“The requirement for use of these funds is so loose it can be used for anything. This is taxing one business for the benefit of the city or town,” she said.
During committee discussion Feb. 8, state Sen. Dan Innis (R-Bradford) said the towns were already getting property tax and rooms and meals taxes from hotels.
“My position is the municipalities are doing just fine with this,” said Innis. “Adding another tax, which is what this is, is just a nose under the tent that will lead to increase in this tax over time and something that simply runs out of control.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.