Debra Altschiller (D-Stratham)

Sen. Debra Altschiller (D-Stratham) is seen at a New Hampshire Senate Ways and Means committee hearing Feb. 1 discusses her bill SB 262 which she says would allow towns to recoup costs associated with tourism by giving towns the ability to add a $2 charge to hotel nightly rates. (DAYMOND STEER SCREENSHOT)

CONCORD — A bill to allow municipalities to tack a $2 fee onto local hotels’ daily rate is expected to die in the state Senate on Thursday, according to Senate President Jeb Bradley, who says he’s personally “torn” on the bill.

Bradley (R-Wolfeboro) spoke to the Sun on Monday about SB 262.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.