WOLFEBORO — Longtime Republican state Sen. Jeb Bradley will face at least one primary challenger in September but more could emerge today, the last day to file for state and county office.
Meanwhile, Pat Pustell, a prominent Democrat from Ossipee, has thrown her hat in the ring for state representative.
The Democrat and Republican primaries are Sept. 13. The general election is Nov. 8.
Bradley, of Wolfeboro, has served continuously in the Senate since 2009, or seven two-year terms. Now, he faces a Republican primary challenge from Nancy J. Cunning of Lincoln who seems to be a bit of a mystery candidate.
A call and email to Cunning were not returned as of press time. Her online presence is minimal but it appears she works as a consultant.
"I don't know what to think; I don't know anything about the woman," Bradley told the Sun on Thursday.
He noted that Lincoln is a new town in Senate District 3, added during the redistricting following the 2020 census. He said Sandwich is moving out of his district and some unincorporated purchases are moving in.
At present District 3 serves Carroll County towns plus Middleton, Milton and Waterville Valley.
The senator spoke about what he hoped to accomplish in the next term.
"I look forward to continuing the work that I've done, trying to make sure that we have a strong economy so people have opportunities for jobs and for personal growth, that's always been my top priority, but also trying to continue my work on improving our mental health system, our drug abuse prevention system, and DCYF," said Bradley. "I'd say a third thing is continued the work that we've done over the last few years to provide more resources to cities and towns."
Bradley has faced a primary challenger before. In 2018, he defeated Steven Steiner of Conway.
In other candidacy news, there are some new people signed up for state representative including Democrat Pat Pustell of West Ossipee, who announced her run Tuesday to challenge Republican incumbent Jonathan Smith of Ossipee in District 5, which only has one seat and serves only Ossipee.
Pustell told the Sun she paid her $2 sign up fee to the town clerk with a Susan B. Antony dollar coin and an Abraham Lincoln dollar coin. Voters may remember she hosted presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg at her home during the 2020 primary campaign.
"I believe that if these two people were alive today, I would be working with them," said Pustell. "Susan B. Anthony was a champion for Women’s Rights and helped to draft the Nineteenth Amendment. She did not live to see it adopted but her efforts made it achievable. Our 16th president, Abraham Lincoln, worked carefully to preserve and heal a divided nation. He, too, did not live to see his mission completed, but he served our country with devotion and wisdom."
Smith sent the Sun a letter to the editor at the end of May. "My intentions are simple. I will hold uphold my oath first and foremost," said Smith. "I will ensure any legislation that comes before me does not grow the power of government. The rights of the individual are pre-eminent above all else. Tax money is your money, not the government’s."
Also signing up to run for state rep are Democrats Gabrielle Watson of Tamworth, who is seeking a seat in Carroll House District 3 and Max Gehring of Wakefield who seeks a seat on Carroll House District 4.
As of June 8, the most recent fillings available from the secretary of state's office, Republican contenders for House District 3 are incumbent Karel Crawford, Richard Brown and George Mottram. House District 3 will have two seats and represent Madison, Moultonborough and Tamworth.
Meanwhile, House District 4 will represent Brookfield, Eaton, Effingham, Freedom and Wakefield.
According to Gehring's Facebook page, Gehring uses "they/he" pronouns, which may make Gehring the first openly non-binary candidate for state representative in the county.
Also seeking the two seats on House District 4 are Incumbent and Carroll County Delegation Chair Lino Avellani of Wakefield and Mike Belcher of Wakefield.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.