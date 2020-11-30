BOSTON — Kenneth Gloss, proprietor of the internationally known Brattle Book Shop in Boston’s Downtown Crossing section, will give a virtual presentation via Zoom on Thursday from 7-8 p.m. for the North Conway Public Library.
Gloss, a frequent guest appraiser on PBS’ "Antiques Roadshow," will talk in part about the history of his historic bookshop, which goes back to circa 1825. He is a second-generation owner.
There will be a Q&A session before the conclusion of his talk. Following that, Ken will give free verbal appraisals of books that participants have on hand, or will do so at his shop in Boston at a later scheduled date.
To participate in the Zoom session, interested parties should contact the Library at (603) 356-2961 or info@northconwaylibrary.com to sign up.
Yankee Magazine Editor's Choice Award for Best of New England, the Brattle Book Shop is one of America’s oldest and largest antiquarian bookstores. This is the 71st year of Gloss family ownership.
Kenneth Gloss succeeded his late father, George Gloss, a well-known figure both in Boston and national antiquarian circles. He had worked in the store since childhood and chose to go into the book business rather than pursue a doctorate in chemistry. He became the sole proprietor upon his father's death in 1985.
The many organizations of which Kenneth Gloss is a member include the Antiquarian Booksellers Association of America, International League of Antiquarian Booksellers, New England Antiquarian Booksellers of America, Massachusetts and Rhode Island Antiquarian Booksellers Association, Committee for the Boston International Antiquarian Book Fair and the Boston Society. He also is a Fellow of the Massachusetts Historical Society as well as serving on the Board of Overseers of the USS Constitution Museum.
The Brattle Book Shop is also the recipient of several “Best of Boston” awards in the categories of Best Book Shop or Best Antiquarian Book Shop. In addition, it has been included in a list as one of North America’s best bookstores.
For more information, call the store toll-free at (800) 447-9595, or go to brattlebookshop.com. To learn of some of Gloss' unique finds, listen to Brattlecast, his new podcast, at brattlebookshop.com/brattlecast.
