CONWAY — Less than a month after the Conway School Board voted 4-0-1 not to put a (non-binding) article on the school warrant in April, asking voters whether they support closing one of the town’s three elementary schools, a citizen petition will now appear on the warrant, asking that very question.
Article No. 9, submitted by Sun Publisher Mark Guerringue of Center Conway, states: “To see if the school district will vote to close one of Conway’s three elementary schools by the 2024-25 school year.”
Before the start of Monday night’s meeting of the Conway School Board in the Professional Development Center at the SAU 9 office, school board member Joe Mosca was angry, saying: “You can quote me, your boss is an idiot. He should show up to some meetings and pay attention before putting something like this on the warrant.”
Guerringue’s petition was signed by 25 residents of the town, including current Conway Municipal Budget Committee member Bill Marvel of Center Conway.
Marvel, who serves on the school board’s ad hoc committee charged with deciding whether to close a school, voted to close an elementary school when the committee was polled last June.
The school board did not vote on the petitioned article because it does not have a dollar figure attached to it.
The Conway Municipal Budget Committee is scheduled to hold a public hearing on the school and town warrants in the Loynd Auditorium at Kennett High School on Wednesday at 6 p.m.
Superintendent Kevin Richard believes the article “is non-binding.”
“I don’t believe it can be,” he told the board Monday night. “I’ll check (with legal counsel), but the school board is the authorizing authority to make those decisions.”
On Tuesday, by phone, Richard explained that if voters were to cast ballots not to close a school and if the budget was to be cut by $750,000 to $1 million, the only way for the board to get to that figure would be to close a school.
“There would be no way to get around it,” he said.
“I would argue that it’s written as a binding article, but I would also argue that it couldn’t be because of our authority,” school board member Mike DiGregorio said. “I would imagine that you are going to talk to a lawyer?”
“I’ve asked this question before and hopefully, we’ll get the same answer as last time,” Richard said.
“I always ask for it in writing because then they are on the hook for the answer,” said DiGregorio with a grin. “We’re paying them good money and they have insurance for their decisions.”
At the Dec. 12 meeting of the school closure committee, Mosca, who chairs it and initially proposed the warrant article, didn’t think the timing was right to proceed forward this year.
“I think at this point, it’s too soon because we don’t have any answers,” he said. “I missed the work session that took place before the last board meeting (on Nov. 28). I think part of what came out of that work session is that we don’t have enough information at this time to move forward.”
Mosca added: “We don’t want to just haphazardly put something out there on the warrant. We want to be able to say these are the reasons why we’re suggesting this. At this point, we just don’t have that. I would rather err on the side of caution and wait a year and do it right then.”
Guerringue, however, believes it’s time for the voters to have a say.
“This is mixing metaphors, but the school board on closing a school has been kicking the can down the road for years,” he said Tuesday. “This is a way to get the ball rolling, and give voters a chance to weigh in, which they should have.”
The school closure committee (Capozzoli and Mosca of the school board; budgeteers Frank Jost and Marvel; Richard; Assistant Superintendent Kadie Wilson; SAU Director of Administrative Services Jim Hill; and principals Aimee Frechette of Pine Tree and Rick Biche of Kennett Middle), which has met six times, voted 3-1-1 on June 2 to close an elementary school. Only the school board and budget committee representatives are voting members.
Jost, Marvel and Mosca, the committee chair, constituted the majority, while Capozzoli abstained and Jessica Whitelaw, who left the board in July, was opposed.
Marvel and Jost originally named Pine Tree as the one to close, while Mosca said it should be John H. Fuller. But in mid-July, Marvel sided with Mosca.
Pine Tree opened in 1990, while John Fuller and Conway Elementary date back to 1957.
“I think good cases can be made to close either Pine Tree or John Fuller, and while I have my personal opinion, that’s not important,” said Guerringue. “What I do wish is to look at education from the entire community perspective. And one obvious idea is to invite the Northeast Woodland Chartered School to lease whichever school is closed.”
He added: “That would save Conway taxpayers money, and give Northeast a school with amenities like a gym and cafeteria, which they don’t have at the Tech Village, which is not a great location for a school as it is structured now, anyway.”
Closing a school would save the district up to $1.2 million to start, and the savings would increase annually, according to district officials.
The facilities use committee is scheduled to meet next on March 16.
Voting on the school warrant is scheduled for Tuesday, April 11, at the town garage in Center Conway from 8 a.m.-7 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.