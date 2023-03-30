Conway School Board - board vacancy policy - Randy Davison and Mike DiGregorio

Conway School Board members (from left) Randy Davison and Mike DiGregorio differed in their votes on the “Vacancies and Unexpired Term Fulfillment” policy (BBBE). Davison supported it, while DiGregorio thought the policy wasn’t needed as if is covered by state RSAs. School board candidate Melanie Lebel attend her first meeting on Monday. Schools elections for three three-year school board seats is April 11. (LLOYD JONES PHOTO)

CONWAY — The seventh time was the charm for the Conway School Board to adopt a policy about filling vacancies on the board should one arise during the year.

Mike DiGregorio — who had to be appointed by selectmen as the board had no such policy — cast the lone dissenting vote Monday night.

