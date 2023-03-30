CONWAY — The seventh time was the charm for the Conway School Board to adopt a policy about filling vacancies on the board should one arise during the year.
Mike DiGregorio — who had to be appointed by selectmen as the board had no such policy — cast the lone dissenting vote Monday night.
Randy Davison, Barbara Lyons, Joe Mosca and Ryan Wallace all voted to adopt the “Vacancies and Unexpired Term Fulfillment” policy, and colleagues Michelle Capozzoli and Cassie Capone were absent.
“I voted against it because the law already defines how the process works,” DiGregorio said by phone Tuesday. “I don’t think we need (the policy).”
For seven months, the board has wrestled with creating a policy but could not reach a resolution, either tabling the discussion or sending it back to the policy committee for further review.
In December, Mosca proposed that if a tie for an open seat arises again, it should be broken by drawing numbers out of a hat, a method used by the Secretary of State’s office. But the board wasn’t sure they wanted to go down that path.
The need for a policy harkens back to Sept. 27, when, under RSA 671:33, with the board unable to fill the seat vacated by the departing Jessica Whitelaw, selectmen had to appoint a member to serve until April.
DiGregorio was chosen from a field of six candidates that included Steve Angers, Michaela Clement, Jac Cuddy, Linda Burns and Gregory Stanley. Selectman Steve Porter made the motion. He, John Colbath and Carl Thibodeau voted for DiGregorio. Mary Carey Seavey was opposed, and David Weathers, the chairman, abstained.
DiGregorio is hoping to be elected for a full three-year term April 11. The rest of the field for three open seats (Capozzoli and Mosca are not running) are Melanie Lebel, Michaela Clement, Joe Lentini, Mark Hounsell, Matt Stearns and Amy Snow.
The journey leading to selectmen choosing a school board member started last Aug. 8, when Whitelaw’s seat was awarded to former board chair Joe Lentini who had lost his re-election bid at the polls.
But as the advertised dateline for the open seat wasn’t until Aug. 12, more interviews took place and the deadline was extended to Aug. 22. Three hours before that meeting, Lentini withdrew his name from consideration.
On Aug. 22, Mosca moved to appoint Angers, while Capone did the same for Jerry Goodrich. The vote was deadlocked at 3-3, with Capone, Davison and Wallace siding with Goodrich while Capozzoli, Lyons and Mosca went for Angers.
The board then split 3-3 on whether to vote by ranked choice, with Capozzoli, Lyons and Mosca in favor and Capone, Davison and Wallace against.
At that point, Angers withdrew his candidacy, thinking the board would appoint Goodrich, but that did not happen. Instead, Mosca nominated Clement, which Capozzoli seconded.
With Clement versus Goodrich, it was another stalemate, with Capozzoli, Lyons and Mosca for Clement, and Capone, Davison and Wallace for Goodrich.
RSA 671:33 states that if the school board is unable to fill a vacancy, the selectmen shall appoint the member. And that is what happened. However, school board members vowed to make sure that would never happen again.
In October, the board’s policy committee established six steps to filling a vacancy. The steps included advertising the vacancy and giving individuals interested in serving 21 days to submit a letter of interest. All candidate interviews would then take place in a public session of the school board. The appointment would take place at the meeting following the one where the interviews occurred. “Vote shall occur by hand in a public session.”
Then came Step 5: “Should the school board not be able to come to a consensus with a majority vote, ranked-choice voting shall be used.”
Davison vehemently opposed ranked-choice voting. So the policy committee came back with a new Step 5: “Should the school board not be able to come to a consensus with a majority vote, the candidates shall draw numbers from a ‘hat’ (this is the method used by the N.H. Secretary of State to break an election tie). The number chosen will be assigned to that candidate. Once all candidates have chosen a number, the numbers will then be placed back in that ‘hat.’ The school board chair will draw a number out of the ‘hat.’ The person whose number is drawn shall then be nominated for the vacant position. A majority vote of the school board will be required to confirm the nomination.”
Capozzoli and others thought that route was too random and might hinder someone more qualified from serving since it relied on the luck of the draw. That sent the policy committee back to the drawing board.
“I think we’ve beat this thing to death, but let’s give it another try,” said Mosca, filling in for Capozzoli as acting chair on Monday. “Hoping it will pass since we took out what people didn’t like,” he said.
The new policy no longer had the previous Step 5 in it.
“I don’t think it’s needed at all,” DiGregorio said on Monday.
“I will be voting for this, and I appreciate the policy committee looking into it further,” Davison said.
Step 6, which is state law, became the new Step 5: “If the School Board is unable or unwilling to come to consensus and nominate an individual for the vacancy with a majority vote, the Select Board shall fill the vacancy.”
The policy passed by a quick hand vote 4-1.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.