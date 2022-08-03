CONWAY — After hearing about a plan to use federal funds to create a $100,000-a-year teacher mentor position, the Conway School Board voted 3-2 to quash it despite a recommendation for the position from Superintendent Kevin Richard last week.
The position would utilize ESSER funds (American Rescue Plan Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief funds) the district received to help it cope with the COVID-19 pandemic.
Board members Cassie Capone, Randy Davison and Joe Mosca voted against the recommendation because they didn’t want to create another administrative position and they believe mentoring for new teachers can be done by veteran teachers.
“When I saw this coming forward, establishing this position, it's just another layer (of the administration), I would say, and the cost is $100,000,” Davison said at the July 25 meeting.
“For the district to do this, I was appalled when I saw this, I really was,” he said.
Board chair Michelle Capozzoli and fellow board member Ryan Wallace voted in favor of the recommendation. Board member Barbara Lyons was unable to attend the meeting, and Jessica Whitelaw had resigned earlier that day.
Richard and Assistant Superintendent Kadie Wilson created a job description for the position with the requirement that the successful applicant would need to have a minimum of five years of “successful K-12 teaching experience” along with a “demonstrated knowledge of effective strategies to support adult learners” and “demonstrated commitment to ongoing professional growth.”
The anticipated cost to add the position, including benefits, was $100,000. It wouild be a 187-day school year position, funded for the first two years through the ESSER grant. After that, if the board wanted to keep the post, it would go before the voters in the form of a warrant article in April 2024.
“They are expected to spend a minimum of 20 contact hours with that individual,” Wilson said of current mentors. “And they have to engage in some professional learning things which have looked a little different with COVID, the last couple of years.”
Currently, teachers who mentor other teachers receive a $1,000 stipend.
“We pay stipends right now for professional educators to mentor junior educators,” said Davison, who mentored two new teachers at the Molly Ockett School in Fryeburg, Maine, this past school year. "It's a courtesy. It's why we go into the profession. To establish this with $100,000. I don't care where the funds come from, I think it's not a good thing.”
Davison said if administrators wanted to bring the position forward for the coming school year, it should have been in the last budget cycle.
Richard responded: “When we wrote the ESSR grant, these were the type of issues that we built in. These administrators have done a tremendous job holding the fort together for a long time. The teaching staff has done a really good job over the past two years. They need some help. Teachers are leaving, teachers aren't coming through the door.
Richard added: “It did go through the budget process but didn't go through the local budget process. We have this pool of money that we took in. We broke it into different segments along the way. Part of that was for addressing student needs. Part of it was to address staff needs.”
Capozzoli said: “We have tried to implement the mentor program. It has had some success, but it's also had some difficulties, getting teachers to be mentors with quality and consistency across the board ... it has not been consistent. So this is a way to address trying to get consistency for mentoring our educators."
Wilson said part of the district’s strategic plan was for mentoring to be a two-year program.
She said she looked around the state and found more districts going with a single mentoring teacher.
“Their job is to be in everybody's classrooms multiple times giving feedback, identifying patterns, so that it's a real consistent experience and not variable based on the relationship between the individual and the teacher,” she said.
The district is averaging between 20-25 new teachers every year, according to Wilson.
“Honestly, even if it was voted on and passed tonight if the board chose, I can't even guarantee we'd find the right person to do this year. It’s too important of a position to just fill it. We would need to find the right fit,” she said.
“If we had 25 new staff members and each with mentors, that's only $25,000 versus $100,000,” Mosca said. “If we can’t get teachers to volunteer to do this, maybe we need to up the stipend. I would rather double the stipend and have it cost the district less than half of what this position is going to cost.”
