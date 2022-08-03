CONWAY — After hearing about a plan to use federal funds to create a $100,000-a-year teacher mentor position, the Conway School Board voted 3-2 to quash it despite a recommendation for the position from Superintendent Kevin Richard last week.

The position would utilize ESSER funds (American Rescue Plan Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief funds) the district received to help it cope with the COVID-19 pandemic.

