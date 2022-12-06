CONWAY — After agreeing in October to host public forums in November and January to gather input on perhaps closing one of three elementary schools and/or moving sixth-graders into the Kennett Middle School, it may be a while before the Conway School Board hosts a forum at all in the foreseeable future.
Members agreed at the end of October to hold a board workshop Nov. 28 to get a sense of direction in what they want to accomplish and have something to present to the public.
The meeting, attended by 35 citizens who were not permitted to weigh in because it was a workshop, saw the board have a difficult time reaching any concrete decision on anything.
“This is not going to be an overnight answer,” board member Mike DiGregorio said during the 55-minute work session.
The board was shy of two members, Randy Davison, who was flying back from Dallas after visiting family for Thanksgiving, and Joe Mosca, who arrived in time for the board’s regularly scheduled meeting an hour later.
Chairman Michelle Capozzoli explained at the outset of the session that the board had promised to hold a couple of public forums and the board’s task was “to discuss at a group what those will look like and why” along with “talking about what education looks like in the Mount Washington Valley and also what we might want for the warrant article.”
The board voted 6-1 in June to bring a non-binding warrant article to the voters next April, asking if they support closing an elementary school. The board is still tinkering with the exact wording of the question.
The board’s ad hoc school closure committee voted 3-1-1 in June to recommend closing a school as well as moving the sixth grade into Kennett Middle School, creating a grade 6-8 campus.
On Aug. 8, the board voted 4-2 (Cassie Capone, Randy Davison, Barbara Lyons and Ryan Wallace in the majority with Capozzoli and Mosca in the minority) to relocate sixth-graders from Conway, John H. Fuller and Pine Tree elementary schools to Kennett Middle for the 2023-24 school year.
The vote caught parents off-guard, and they voiced their displeasure to school officials.
So much so that the first item on the Aug. 22 agenda was an unprecedented “Special Order of Business — further discussion of the sixth-grade move to Kennett Middle School.”
With about 60 citizens on hand, the board reversed its position, voting 4-2 (with Capone and Davison in the minority) not to move the sixth grade at this time.
At the Nov. 28 work session, DiGregorio said: “It is my hope, that, hypothetically, if we say we’re going to close down a school, we have a consensus and we can look to staff and say, ‘If we did this, X, Y or Z, what would implementation loo like?’”
DiGregorio asked what moving the fifth and sixth grades to the middle school, an idea that had not been previously floated, would look like education-wise. “This is all just discussion as to where we think we should go,” he said.
“If we come up with the idea, regardless of what it is, then we get staff involved to prove to us whether that works educationally or not. And then at some point, we have to figure out whether that’s a benefit financially or not,” he said.
DiGregorio added: “The toughest part is going to be for us to come to a consensus as to what we think should happen. We may not all agree. I think the easy part, although it will take a lot of time, is to have the investigation by staff and others as to what the results should be.”
“At some point,” Capozzoli said, “this board has to determine what we want education to look like.
“Do we leave it alone? Do we move the fifth and sixth grades? Do we move the seventh and eighth grades up to the high school? There are many different configurations,” she said.
She added, “I personally don’t know how I really feel about moving the sixth grade up, but I also know that I don’t like that quick transition in the seventh and eighth. … To be honest, I’m torn. Closing down an elementary school, that’s a hard decision. We traditionally have community elementary schools and each has its own feel and environment. So I guess I would like to hear some other opinions or thoughts.”
Capone shared her take on things.
“My feeling on the situation is that we’re elected officials, and if Conway wants to fund three schools, then it’s our job to figure out how to do that,” she said. “If Conway doesn’t want to fund three schools, it’s also our job to figure out how to do that.”
“All of these questions are going to take time,” said DiGregorio. “And I think people sitting in this room or sitting at home are going to have to realize that to do a thorough investigation as to what is the right decision could take time.”
Capone also thought it would be a good idea to bring more stakeholders together, including the town manager and town planner, to see what the population might look like in the next couple of years.
“Historically, we have not seen growth,” Capozzoli said. “And that is why some would like us to look at our facilities and close a school because we are losing students.”
Wallace said the “difficult thing” for him is bringing a warrant article forward and asking the public for their opinion based on “the information we have now and then in five years, the situation changes.”
Wallace asked Superintendent Kevin Richard what the school board’s attorney thought of the idea of a non-binding warrant article.
“He would recommend that you don’t put an article on the warrant,” Richard replied. “He just thinks it’s a bad idea. He would say this is the purview of the school board, it’s a school board decision, and it should be at that level. It’s non-binding, so why are you asking that question?”
“I was just going to say, wow, I agree with an attorney,” DiGregorio said with a grin.
The board ultimately took no action other than to wait until the school closure committee meets on Dec. 13 at 3:30 p.m. and then reports to the full board at its Dec. 26 meeting.
