CONWAY — A local teen crashed her car into a utility pole in North Conway on Thursday night after she said she was blinded by headlights from oncoming cars.
According to Conway Police Chief Chris Mattei, at about 7 p.m. on Thursday police were dispatched to the report of a single vehicle crash into a pole in the area of 3158 White Mountain Highway, across from and north of Memorial Hospital.
“When officers arrived on scene, they observed a silver 2004 Saab that had come to rest against a telephone pole located off of the southbound shoulder,” said Mattei. “After striking the pole, the vehicle struck the white fence in front of the Outlook Apartments.”
Mattei said the driver, Olivia Krug, 17, of Fryeburg, Maine, was uninjured in the crash. “Krug stated that she was traveling southbound and was blinded by a vehicle passing her in the northbound lane that failed to extinguish its high beams,” said Mattei. “It does not appear that speed or operator impairment were factors in the crash.”
The utility pole was replaced, and power was lost in the area only for a short time. Two vehicles parked in the parking lot of Overlook Apartments were damaged as a result of debris from the utility pole and fence that were struck by Krug’s car.
“I would like to remind drivers that in the advent of LED lights, high beams are very bright and can be blinding to oncoming vehicles,” said Mattei. “We ask that operators be cognizant of this when passing others on the roadway.”
Krug is a senior at Fryeburg Academy. As a student athlete, she is on the school’s alpine ski and track and field teams.
The New Hampshire Electric Co-Op could not be reached for comment.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.