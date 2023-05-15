CONWAY — Members of the Red Knights Motorcycle Club, Chapter 6, and a few other chapters and clubs gathered for the second year in a row in the parking lot of Our Lady of the Mountains Catholic Church in North Conway last Saturday, May 13, to have their bikes and themselves blessed by Deacon Jack Carey, who is himself a veteran rider.

Approximately 30 riders and perhaps another 10 passengers took parrt in the blessing, which was followed by a ride that went down West Side Road to  Eaton and Freedom, and then Madison before ending with a stop at the Pizza Barn in Ossipee. Others chose to end up at Almost There in Conway.

