CONWAY — Members of the Red Knights Motorcycle Club, Chapter 6, and a few other chapters and clubs gathered for the second year in a row in the parking lot of Our Lady of the Mountains Catholic Church in North Conway last Saturday, May 13, to have their bikes and themselves blessed by Deacon Jack Carey, who is himself a veteran rider.
Approximately 30 riders and perhaps another 10 passengers took parrt in the blessing, which was followed by a ride that went down West Side Road to Eaton and Freedom, and then Madison before ending with a stop at the Pizza Barn in Ossipee. Others chose to end up at Almost There in Conway.
The Red Knights are comprised of firefighters, current or retired.
Proceeds from rider and passenger registration are used for the club’s many charitable causes, noted chapter president Andy Conti, who is a past firefighter in Kingston and for Conway Village Fire Department. His wife Cathy serves as the club’s treasurer.
Club vice president Mitchell Ryan, who is an EMT firefighter in southern New Hampshire, also took part in Saturday’s ride, as did club secretary Denita Dudley, an EMT with the Madison Fire Department and her husband, Steve, who is a club member and Madison firefighter volunteer.
The national organization was started in Boylston, Mass., in 1982, according to longtime local member Craig France, who is a deputy fire chief for the North Conway Fire Department.
“Our local chapter 6 Nancy was founded in May 2005 by Jeff Currier, who was then with the North Conway Fire Department and who is now chief in Bartlett; along with Mark Ewing, a captain with North Conway Fire Department; myself, who was the original club vice president, and my wife, Nancy, who is firefighter/EMT,” said France.
“We do a bunch of charity rides – there are chapters throughout the state. This is our charity ride, following the blessing,” said France. “At our meetings, we decide where the money will go to.”
Currier was unable to make Saturday’s ride, due to family commitments, but he backed up France’s account of the history of the local Red Knights.
“Basically back then we put together a riding group of like-minded people with the same interests,” Currier told the Sun this week. “Being a firefighter is a stressful job – so this provides a fun way for us to get together, get some fresh air and share some laughs while blowing off steam and and some of the troubles of this demanding job and at the same time raise some money for good causes, with Jen’s Friends being one of our many usual charities.”
He said his wife Cindi also rides and is a member. She is a certified level 2 firefighter with the North Conway Fire Department, an EMT and a member of the Swiftwater Rescue Squad for North Conway.
Denita Dudley said the club is always looking for new members.
“Membership currently stands at 13. We are open to firefighters, active or retired, EMTs and their families,” said Dudley, who encourage interested members to go to the Red Knights Chapter 6 page on Facebook.
For this past Saturday’s blessing and ride, they had visiting Red Knights from other clubs in Maine and New Hampshire, as well as from clubs in Quebec. Other clubs participating included the MWV Riders and the United Bike Riders of New Hampshire. Some wore tributes to late MWV Riders club president Ed Tolland, who with Bill Phelan, Curtis Kennett, the Sun's Joyce Brothers and others helped found the Rally in the Valley a decade ago to coincide with Laconia Motorcycle Week and to raise money for local trade scholarships.
“They were in the area and stopped by to socialize and lend their support,” said Dudley.
In his blessing, Deacon Jack welcomed the riders and thanked them for their service as firefighters as well as riders giving back to the community.
“Thank you for all your hard work in our communities. Your work does not go unnoticed. You show up in difficult situations and put others ahead of yourselves. Day in and day out you provide essential services to our communities that help us to remain safe. Thank you for risking your lives and helping others when they can’t help themselves, for showing up to difficult situations ready to help, and for being a hero to those in need. You are appreciated more than you know! Thank you for serving, for doing a job that puts others first and for being heroes in the community,” said Deacon Jack.
In his opening prayer, he said, "All-Powerful Father, as we gather to ask your blessing upon your servants, and upon their bikes; we bow before You because You are awesome and worthy of all the praise. Your word declares that we can do all things through You who strengthens us! We put all of our trust in You. You alone are God. You alone are joy. You are our heart and soul. You are the grass under our feet and the sky above. You are seen and unseen, Father. Keep us at Your right hand forever, fill us with Your grace, and make us Yours all the days of our lives. Amen."
He then recited the Firefighter's Prayer:
"When I am called to duty, God, wherever flames may rage, give me strength to save a life, whatever be its age.
Help me embrace a little child before it is too late, or save an older person from the horror of that fate.
Enable me to be alert, and hear the weakest shout,
quickly and efficiently to put the fire out. I want to fill my calling,
to give the best in me, to guard my friend and neighbor, and protect his property.
And if according to Your will I must answer death's call, bless with your protecting hand, my family one and all."
After the prayers, the riders followed Conti back to their bikes parked at the far end of the parking lot, after which they followed his lead vehicle to pass under the pass-through, where Deacon Jack anointed them with Holy Water.
New Hampshire will celebrate the 100th anniversary of Laconia Motorcycle Week, June 10-18.For more, go to laconiamcweek.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.