Fireworks burst over the crowd and the Conway Scenic Railroad station at the 4th of July Celebration hosted by the Conway Parks & Recreation Department in North Conway's Schouler Park on Tuesday. (RACHEL SHARPLES PHOTO)
Scott Pihl and Kelly Jablonski of Boston sing along to the music of the Riley Parkhurst Project at the 4th of July Celebration hosted by the Conway Parks & Recreation Department in North Conway's Schouler Park on Tuesday. (RACHEL SHARPLES PHOTO)
The crowd dances along to the music of the Riley Parkhurst Project (with Riley Parkhurst on guitar, Rafe Matregrano on bass, and Dan Parkhurst on drums) at the 4th of July Celebration hosted by the Conway Parks & Recreation Department in North Conway's Schouler Park on Tuesday. (RACHEL SHARPLES PHOTO)
Kennett High hockey players (Tony Tate on the left and Joey Bagnaschi on the right) manned the cotton candy booth in the park and like other vendors interviewed, all said they did great business. (TOM EASTMAN PHOTO)
Local band Rek'lis performs (from left Seth Burnell, Patrick Dempsey, Becca Deschenes, and Mike Malkin) at the 4th of July Celebration hosted by the Conway Parks & Recreation Department in North Conway's Schouler Park on Tuesday. (RACHEL SHARPLES PHOTO)
The Riley Parkhurst Project performs from the large crowd at the 4th of July Celebration hosted by the Conway Parks & Recreation Department in North Conway's Schouler Park on Tuesday. (RACHEL SHARPLES PHOTO)
CONWAY — While parts of the state dealt with severe thunderstorms and flooding on Tuesday, other than a few afternoon rumbles of thunder, Mother Nature cooperated for Conway’s Fourth of July celebrations. By all accounts, Independence Day in Conway was a tremendous success.
“We’re tired but very happy with how the day and night went,” Conway Rec Director Michael Lane said by phone Wednesday. Everything went as planned. The weather held off for us. We were fairly confident going into the Fourth that we’d be able to launch the fireworks, but it looked like we might get some showers earlier in the day, but we lucked out. Aside from a couple of rumbles of thunder at 4 p.m., it was fine.”
