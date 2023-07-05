CONWAY — While parts of the state dealt with severe thunderstorms and flooding on Tuesday, other than a few afternoon rumbles of thunder, Mother Nature cooperated for Conway’s Fourth of July celebrations. By all accounts, Independence Day in Conway was a tremendous success.

“We’re tired but very happy with how the day and night went,” Conway Rec Director Michael Lane said by phone Wednesday. Everything went as planned. The weather held off for us. We were fairly confident going into the Fourth that we’d be able to launch the fireworks, but it looked like we might get some showers earlier in the day, but we lucked out. Aside from a couple of rumbles of thunder at 4 p.m., it was fine.”

