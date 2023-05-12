Attendees at the May 4 Berlin School Board

Attendees at the May 4 Berlin School Board meeting listen to a request to allow the BHS Key Club to wear colored cords signifying club membership at the 2023 high school graduation ceremony. (LISA D. CONNELL PHOTO)

BERLIN — Graduating seniors from Berlin High School who also belong to the Key Club want to be recognized at the commencement ceremony by being allowed to drape around their neck and shoulders a twisted, colored cord signifying membership in the service organization.

They have twice been turned down by school administrators and will next take their case to the school board at a future meeting.

