BERLIN — Good Shepherd Parish has been awarded a $5,250 LCHIP grant to help cover the cost of a historic building assessment of St. Anne Church. The grant is one of 40 totaling over $4.7 million awarded by the N.H. Land and Community Heritage Program.
“We are very appreciative of LCHIP’s investment in preserving the architectural beauty and historical significance of St. Anne Church," said the Rev. Kyle Stanton, pastor of Good Shepherd parish
"The LCHIP award will enable Good Shepherd Parish to plan a course of action to preserve and restore the historic St. Anne Church for this and future generations of parishioners and visitors alike,” said Stanton.
Since 2018, Stanton said a parish committee has been working with engineers, architects, and other professionals to determine the interior and exterior restoration needs of the church. He said it became clear to the committee that the assessment of an architectural historian and historic preservation consultant would help prioritize the scope of work needed. Stanton said the end result will be a readily accessible reference document that will prioritizing future preservation efforts, create a basis for recommended work, and compile key information about the history, significance, and existing condition of the building. The study will also assist the committee in seeking future grants to offset the cost of a historical restoration and work of preservation.
“I believe this historic building assessment is the next step in creating a long-term plan and procuring financial support for the required funding of these projects,” said Stanton.
He said the LCHIP grant will cover half of the cost of the assessment and the parish will pay the remaining cost.
In the past, Stanton has talked about making the building more energy efficient as part of the restoration and making it less costly to operate so future generations can afford it.
St. Anne is the only remaining active Catholic Church in the city and is considered one of the most beautiful churches in the state. The red brick building was built from 1900 to 1909 in the Romanesque-revival style, has square towers on each side of the front, a three-bay arched entry porch with a three-part stained glass window above, and a deeply pitched slate roof. Local children funded the purchase of two stained glass windows and the tabernacle by putting on plays, collecting bottles and making weekly contributions of two pennies until enough funds were raised.
The church was placed on the National Register of Historic Places in 1979. Three years ago, the entire district, including St. Anne Church and parish hall as well as the former St. Regis School and St. Louis Hospital, were added to the National Register as St. Anne Historic District.
LCHIP announced its 2021 grant recipients earlier this month. Locally, two conservation projects in Shelburne on the north side of the Androscoggin River were awarded a total of $900,000 to help protect 3,700 acres.
State Senator and LCHIP Board member Bob Giuda said the program offers matching funds to protect the state’s natural resources, historical, and cultural assets.
“This funding has been vital in not only preserving our state’s heritage, but supporting local jobs, enhancing local tax bases, and promoting tourism and additional investment,” Giuda said.
