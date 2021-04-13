BERLIN — The city has reached an out-of-court settlement in a civil lawsuit over a police officer’s use of a taser on a teenager in June 2018.
Mayor Paul Grenier announced the settlement agreement at Monday’s city council meeting after the council met in non-public session with its attorney.
The N.H. Public Risk Management Exchange, which provides insurance coverage to the city, agreed to pay $120,000 to settle the suit. The mayor stressed that the settlement was not an admission of guilty or liability by any of the parties, including the Berlin police department.
After the agreement was publicly reported, the council voted in open session to approve it.
Jun Jun Law-as sued the city of Berlin, Berlin Police Department and Berlin Police Officer Eric Benjamin in U.S. District Court in May 2019 on behalf of his son. The suit alleged the teen suffered a fractured skull and brain injury as a result of what it charged was the gross negligence and willful and wanton conduct on the part of the defendants.
In court documents, the city and Law-as offered different versions of the incident at the crux of the lawsuit.
According to the plaintiff’s version, his teenage son and some friends were attending a party at a house on Willard Street on the evening of June 28, 2018. Sometime after 2 a.m., while the teenager and his friends were sitting in a car outside the party, a police cruiser pulled up. The four teens in the car ran off and then headed back to a different friend’s house on Willard Street. Officer Benjamin was investigating the area on foot, saw the teenager and began to pursue him. The teen ran toward a house on Jasper Street that the suit said has a 12-foot retaining wall and embankment.
The plaintiff alleged the officer deployed his taser without warning, striking the boy in the back just as he reached the embankment and temporarily paralyzing his muscles. As a result, the suit said, the teen fell down the embankment and landed on his head, fracturing his skull.
The plaintiff said the officer fired a second taser and then went to check on the teen. According to the suit, Benjamin then handcuffed the teen and made him stand up, despite the fact he was bleeding from the head and face.
The teen was taken to the Berlin police station and eventually taken to Androscoggin Valley Hospital. From AVH, he was transported by ambulance to Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon. The plaintiff said his son was diagnosed with a fractured skull, a traumatic brain injury and a cervical strain.
The plaintiff said he requested body camera footage of the incident and was given footage of the teen on the ground and told there was no recording before that point.
In his pleading, the plaintiff charged the police officer violated professional standards in his use of the taser and argued the city was negligent in hiring and retaining Benjamin.
In its response, the city denied that Benjamin deployed his taser when the teen was above the embankment. The defense said the officer twice yelled at the teen to stop or he would deploy the taser. The first time he deployed his taser the officer said the teen was along Jasper Street and the deployment was not successful because the youth kept running. When the teen reached the house with the retaining wall, the defense said he vaulted over the retaining wall and railing, into the garden below to evade detention. The defense challenged the description of the fall as substantial, noting the retaining was 8 feet tall with a metal railing on top.
The officer fired a second time as the teen was getting up, after warning that he would do so if the youth did not stop. The defense said the second shot was successful. Benjamin testified both he and Police Lt. Barney Valliere, who had arrived at the scene, asked the teen if he was hurt. Both times, the teen responded that he was not hurt.
Noticing blood on his face, Benjamin testified he then asked if the youth had hit his face and again the teen said he was OK. Valliere transported the teen to the police department and requested Berlin Emergency Medical Services come to the station and assess the youth.
The city admitted Benjamin’s body camera had not been activated during the pursuit and was only on after the second deployment of the taser.
Prior to the settlement, the case had been scheduled for trial in December.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.