BERLIN — The Berlin School Board last Thursday narrowly approved a hybrid reopening plan that allows for both on-site instruction and remote learning.
The vote was 3-2 in favor of the model put forward by the school administration, working with a 40-member reopening committee.
Parents will select one of the two options for their child.
Superintendent Julie King said that a preliminary survey showed about 70 percent preferred the on-site option, with students attending class in the district’s two school buildings.
King said the district will send out sign-up forms today.
She said the administration is willing to talk parents through their options.
Classes are set to begin Sept. 8.
The plan sets phases for on-site learning based on the level of positive coronavirus cases in Coos County. If the level remains low (the "green phase"), classes will be held in person. If case numbers rise, the plan allows for the district to go entirely with remote learning on a temporary (yellow phase) or long-term (red phase) basis.
The plan calls for face-to-face instruction for students in grades K-3, Monday-Friday. A teacher will be assigned to provide virtual instruction to remote learners. The school day will be shortened.
Students in grades 4-12 will have classroom instruction on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays and work independently on assignments and tasks on Mondays. Fridays are designated for staff planning and office hours with teachers.
Remote students will have instruction Mondays and work independently on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays, with Fridays designated for office hours and staff time.
Career Technical Education students will attend on-site Monday-Friday in the vocational center.
Board member Jeanne Charest suggested starting on-site with the younger students up to grades 4 or 5 and then phasing in the other students once the kinks are worked out.
The board voted to approve the model with Chairperson Louise Valliere and members Ann Nolin and Scott Losier voting in favor. and Jeanne Charest and Matt Buteau opposed.
King said remote learning differ from what happened this spring because staff has had time to prepare. All students will be using Google classroom, making it easier if the school has to go to remote learning for all.
Athletic Director Craig Melanson said sports are an important part of the education program, and the district is working to reduce the risk and allow kids to safely compete in athletics.
He said the N.H. Interscholastic Athletic Association has pushed back the dates for the fall season with high school practices starting Sept. 8 and competition getting underway Sept. 18.
Melanson said the NHIAA is allowing schools to pursue more regional schedules by removing the requirement that they play a minimum number of games in their division to be eligible for the post-season tournament.
There will be no standings, and there will be an open tournament format.
That frees up Berlin, which is a Division III school, to play schools in the North Country that are smaller and in different divisions.
Melanson said field hockey is a tough one to schedule because there are not many schools that offer it and that may require the Berlin team to travel further.
Student athletes will wear neck guards that can be brought up over their mouth and nose when the student goes on and comes off the field.
Social distancing will be practiced when sitting on the bench and riding the bus.
Melanson said student temperatures will be taken as they get on the bus, and there will be no stops for food. The locker rooms will be off-limits and students will wear their uniform to school on game days.
He said he has arranged to have two 275-gallon water tanks set up so players from both teams can wash their hands when they come out of the game. Anyone attending a game must wear a mask.
Melanson said NHIAA will not allow more than two to three teams at a cross-country meet, which means the Paul Letarte Cross Country Invitational Race at Great Glen will be canceled this year. Twenty teams were expected to compete. Also canceled will be the Berlin High homecoming celebration. Melanson said the teams will still play, but the parade and celebration will not take place.
Middle school teams will also compete this fall, but the elementary fall sports program will be moved to spring.
The school board also heard presentations from the nursing staff, Building and Grounds Director Bryan Lamirande, and Director of Special Services Martha Miller about the steps taken to prepare for students to return to school in the midst of the pandemic.
Isolation rooms will be set up in both school buildings for students who show signs of COVID infection. Masks are required for students and staff, and extra wash stations are being set up through the buildings.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.