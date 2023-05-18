Berlin Mayor Paul Grenier addresses the crowd at the N.H. Democratic Party's Annual 100 Club dinner held May 12 at the Nashua Sheraton after being awarded the McIntyre-Shaheen Award by U.S. Sen. Jeanne Shaheen and her husband, Bill Shaheen. It came as a total surprise to Grenier. (PAUL ROBITAILLE PHOTO)
NASHUA — Berlin Mayor Paul Grenier last Friday night received the N.H. Democratic Party’s McIntyre-Shaheen Legacy Award from U.S. Sen. Jeanne Shaheen at the Nashua Sheraton for his persistent efforts to make a real difference in the lives of Berlin and North Country residents.
The award is given out annually by the state party at its annual fundraising dinner to a person who has made an exceptional impact on the state and the party through many years of work on the local, state and national levels.
“Making a difference in people’s lives takes persistence in the face of adversity, commitment to your values, and deep, unyielding, love of your community,” Shaheen said in making the presentation on May 12.
Shaheen said Grenier embodies those qualities. “There is no one who has been a stronger advocate for his city over the past two decades. He has secured — aggressively I might add — federal and private sector investments to create new jobs.
“He has revitalized public land downtown to host community events. And he is transforming the region’s economy from one driven by heavy industry to a more modern multifaceted economy of the future,” she said.
In accepting the award, Grenier told the gathering that despite the body blows the city has taken since 2003, when the paper mill closed and the economy went into a tailspin, Berlin never lost its identity and culture.
“I’m only the captain of a big ship, and it was the citizens and volunteers of all political stripes that got Berlin moving again,” he said.
Grenier predicted there is more growth to come.
“There is a real recognition in the state that Berlin is on pace to be hugely successful in the next five years. We’ve been able to manage through the worst of the worst of times,” he said.
The award, established in 2012, honors the work of Shaheen and the late U.S. Sen. Tom McIntyre. It is given to a person who has made an exceptional impact on the state and the party through many years of work on the local, state and national levels.
Longtime Gorham Democratic activist Paul Robitaille called the award the top one for Democratic activists and said the presentation to Grenier was very moving. Robitaille is a contributing writer and photographer for The Berlin Sun.
Robitaille said Grenier was unaware he was the recipient until Shaheen announced his name. The party had enlisted Grenier’s son Eric to help get him to the dinner without telling him of the presentation.
Grenier said his son told him he had two tickets and wanted to go to the dinner to hear the main speaker, U.S. Rep. Ro Khanna (D-Calif.).
“I never attended that big dinner before but went because my son wanted to go,” Grenier said in an email conversation. “Now I know why.”
It is the second statewide recognition for Grenier, who last month was named a Local Hero by N.H. Magazine, along with Androscoggin Valley Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Paula Kinney.
Grenier is serving his 14th year as mayor, making him the longest-serving mayor in Berlin’s history. Prior to becoming mayor, he served 16 years on the city council. He recently stepped down as Coos County commissioner after more than 20 years.
