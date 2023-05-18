Mayor Grenier recognized by Democrats for his efforts

Berlin Mayor Paul Grenier addresses the crowd at the N.H. Democratic Party's Annual 100 Club dinner held May 12 at the Nashua Sheraton after being awarded the McIntyre-Shaheen Award by U.S. Sen. Jeanne Shaheen and her husband, Bill Shaheen. It came as a total surprise to Grenier. (PAUL ROBITAILLE PHOTO)

NASHUA — Berlin Mayor Paul Grenier last Friday night received the N.H. Democratic Party’s McIntyre-Shaheen Legacy Award from U.S. Sen. Jeanne Shaheen at the Nashua Sheraton for his persistent efforts to make a real difference in the lives of Berlin and North Country residents.

The award is given out annually by the state party at its annual fundraising dinner to a person who has made an exceptional impact on the state and the party through many years of work on the local, state and national levels.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.