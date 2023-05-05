nomar

Defendant Nomar Ramos-Rivera of Berlin sits next to his court-appointed interpreter in Grafton Superior Court on March 16. (LISA D. CONNELL PHOTO)

LANCASTER — The Berlin man charged with second-degree murder for the death of apartment-building neighbor Christopher Veliz, 40, on Feb. 3 has been indicted on four charges. Veliz was 40 at the time of his death.

An indictment is not evidence of guilt but rather an accusation.

