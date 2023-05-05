LANCASTER — The Berlin man charged with second-degree murder for the death of apartment-building neighbor Christopher Veliz, 40, on Feb. 3 has been indicted on four charges. Veliz was 40 at the time of his death.
An indictment is not evidence of guilt but rather an accusation.
On April 21, the Coos County grand jury met and returned two charges of second-degree murder and two charges of reckless conduct against Nomar Ramos-Rivera, 44.
Specifically, as New Hampshire Attorney General John Formella said in a press release, Ramos-Rivera was charged with one count of second-degree murder for shooting Veliz and another count of second-degree murder for recklessly causing the death of Veliz under circumstances manifesting an extreme indifference to the value of human life, by shooting him.
Ramos-Rivera was also indicted for two counts of reckless conduct with a deadly weapon for firing into a vehicle occupied by two minors.
Ramos-Rivera remains in the Coos County jail. A hearing to grant him bail did not free him. He is scheduled to be arraigned virtually on May 12.
Judge Peter Bornstein had denied bail for Ramos-Rivera in a March 20 court order. Ramos-Rivera also is charged with two counts of reckless conduct with a deadly weapon, for the shooting of Veliz, 40, outside the apartment building.
Bornstein wrote in the four-page ruling that he took into consideration Ramos-Rivera’s lack of a criminal record and employment
. Over two days, on March 8 and 16, four witnesses testified and attorneys for the state and for the defense submitted exhibits in support of their arguments.
Veliz and his family lived on the second floor of 568 Sullivan St, a three-decker set on a steep slope in the city’s east side. Ramos-Rivera and his family lived on the first floor.
In his ruling denying the defendant’s motion to modify bail, Bornstein concluded releasing Ramos-Rivera on bail would “endanger the safety of the public.”
Ramos-Rivera, through his attorneys, requested he be released on cash bail with conditions.
In his denial, Bornstein wrote of the circumstances leading up to the shooting on Feb. 3: “1) After Christopher Veliz drove his vehicle toward the defendant’s vehicle and struck it, backed his vehicle into the railing adjacent to the driveway, and drove a few feet forward, he stopped his vehicle, opened the driver’s side door, exited his vehicle, and stood between the driver’s seat and the open vehicle door, at which time (the Court assumes without finding) he was holding a knife in his right hand and at which time neither the defendant nor Loran Leclair are visible in the video depicting the scene.
“2) Approximately seven seconds later, Ms. Leclair walked toward Mr. Veliz from the general direction of the garage and first floor apartment and stopped approximately 10 feet from Mr. Veliz, who was still standing between the driver’s seat and the open door of his vehicle. At some point, Ms. Leclair told the defendant that Mr. Veliz had a knife and told the defendant to ‘go get the gun’ or words to that effect;
“3) Approximately 13 seconds later, the defendant entered the driveway from the general direction of the garage and first floor apartment and was at least 10 feet from Mr. Veliz. During this 13-second interval, Ms. Leclair remained approximately 10 feet from Mr. Veliz, who remained standing between the driver’s seat and the open door of his vehicle;
“4) The defendant walked quickly toward Mr. Veliz while holding a handgun in his right hand and, approximately three seconds after he first appears in the video walking toward Mr. Veliz, raised his right arm and fired the handgun three times, at point blank range, at Mr. Veliz, who fell to the ground fatally wounded;
“5) During the 20 or more seconds that elapsed from the time Mr. Veliz exited his vehicle to the time the defendant began to stride toward Mr. Veliz armed with a loaded handgun: (1) the defendant and Ms. Leclair were outside any zone of danger that may have been created by Mr. Veliz, assuming Mr. Veliz was holding a knife; (2) there were no reasonable grounds, as the circumstances were presented to the defendant at the time, for the defendant to believe that Mr. Veliz was about to use unlawful, deadly force against the defendant or Ms. Leclair; and (3) there were no reasonable grounds, as the circumstances were presented to the defendant at the time, for the defendant to believe that the amount and extent of force he used was necessary for defense of himself or Ms. Leclair.”
A June 6 scheduling conference on the second-degree murder charge and two charges of reckless conduct with a deadly weapon is set for 10 a.m., court records note.
