CONCORD — The businessman who is building a commercial greenhouse complex in Berlin has been charged with voting twice in the Nov. 8, 2016, general election.
Richard Rosen, 83, of Holderness and Belmont, Mass., has been indicted on one felony count of wrongful voting related to voting twice in that election, a Class B felony, according to a news release from Attorney General John Formella.
He is a registered Republican, according to voting records.
Rosen is the CEO of American Ag Energy, and its subsidiary North Country Growers LLC, has been working since 2017 to get the high-tech greenhouse project off the ground.
“Mr. Rosen knowingly checked in at the checklist at the Belmont, Mass., polling place and cast a Massachusetts ballot after having already cast an absentee ballot in the same election in Holderness, N.H.,” Formella said.
Class B felony charges carry a penalty range of 3½ to seven years in prison and a fine of up $2,000. Additionally, pursuant to the New Hampshire Constitution, anyone convicted of a willful violation of the state’s election laws will lose the right to vote in this state. Rosen is scheduled to be arraigned Dec. 21.
This case is being prosecuted Deputy General Counsel Myles Matteson and Attorney Matt Conley of the Election Law Unit. The investigation was conducted by Chief Investigator Richard Tracy.
Rosen is well-known in the North Country for his work in getting the project going.
In June, he told the Berlin Sun that North Country Growers is proposing to build and operate two 10-acre greenhouses that will produce 15 million heads of lettuce and 8 million pounds of tomatoes annually.
Rosen anticipated the tomato greenhouse would be finished in spring 2033.
"His ultimate goal is to have 50 acres of greenhouse here and Rosen said he has identified other sites in Berlin and Milan," wrote The Berlin Sun's Barbara Tetreault.
"Rosen notes 95 percent of tomatoes and lettuce at supermarkets come from California, Mexico, Arizona, and Florida and it takes five to six days to get to market. He will serve the New England market with produce picked just the day before," Tetreault wrote.
Rosen told her the operation will employ about 80 full-time people and benefits may include child care. He expects to start interviewing potential employees this fall.
Rosen and North Country Growers have worked almost six years to get to this stage. Rosen said it was a “very complicated” project with a lot of impediments and praised city officials for being supportive.
The company went through nine options on the city-owned property before purchasing it for $645,000 at the end of 2020. The state legislature passed a bill authorizing NCG to negotiate a 20-year payment-in-lieu of tax agreement with the city that allows annual payments that are lower in the early years as the facility is built and then increase in later years.
Rosen praised city officials for being supportive.
As described, the greenhouse project is a self-contained, sustainable growing enterprise that reuses its waste products. Rainwater collected off the roof and snow melt are recycled for irrigation. Waste heat is recycled to heat greenhouses, and the project will use the C02 emissions to generate power. A generation plant would tap into the natural gas pipeline, producing an estimated 8.8 megawatts of electrical power primarily to be used by the facility.
His attorney, Cathy Green, said in an email Saturday: “Richard Rosen adamantly denies that he committed any crime and looks forward to vindication through the legal process.”
Berlin Mayor Paul Grenier said Friday he was unaware of the voting charge against Rosen.
Grenier said site work on the property has been done and construction begun on the property the company purchased from the city.
Rosen has said the two 10-acre greenhouses will produce 8 million pounds of tomatoes and 15 million heads of lettuce yearly and create 80 jobs.
In 2019, Charles Eugene Cartier Jr., then 81, of Madison was charged with voting twice in the 2016 general election in both Madison and Attleboro, Mass.
The charge was a Class B felony for violating RSA 659:34-a (Wrongful Voting). In addition to a possible seven years in prison and a $4,000 fine, the penalties for wrongful voting also include losing the right to vote "unless restored by the New Hampshire Supreme Court."
The arrest warrant written by investigator Tracy of the Attorney General's Office said Cartier;s name was flagged by an interstate crosscheck system that was authorized by state law in June 2016.
On Jan. 6, 2020, Cartier received a two-month suspended sentence
In the news release, State Attorney General Gordon J. MacDonald said that Charles Eugene Cartier Jr., who also lives in Attleboro, Mass. pleaded guilty to “Voting in More than One State Prohibited” — a Class B felony.
“Mr. Cartier knowingly checked in at the checklist in Madison and cast a New Hampshire ballot, after having already cast a ballot in the same election year in Massachusetts during the 2016 General Election,” MacDonald said.
“Mr. Cartier was sentenced to 60 days at the House of Corrections, all suspended for one year on the condition of his good behavior,” he said. “The court also ordered Mr. Cartier pay a $1,000 fine with a penalty assessment of $240.”
In addition, “as a consequence of Mr. Cartier’s election law conviction and pursuant to Part I, Article 11 of the New Hampshire Constitution, his right to vote in New Hampshire is terminated,” MacDonald said.
Reached by phone Monday, Cartier — who had told investigators someone told him he could vote in New Hampshire since he owns property in both Massachusetts and New Hampshire — said he wants to put the case behind him.
“I’m glad it’s over,” he said.
