Mountaineer goalie senior Alexa Goulet dives to block a shot from Eagle freshman Grace Sanfilippo during the girl's soccer match between Kennett and Berlin High in Conway on Tuesday night. The host Eagles won 6-0. For more on the match, see page 24. (RACHEL SHARPLES PHOTO)
Eagle freshman Grace Sanfilippo and Mountaineer junior Redyn Munce race to the ball during the girls soccer match between Kennett and Berlin High in Conway on Tuesday night. The Eagles won 6-0. (RACHEL SHARPLES PHOTO)
Mountaineer goalie senior Alexa Goulet dives to block a shot from Eagle freshman Grace Sanfilippo during the girl's soccer match between Kennett and Berlin High in Conway on Tuesday night. The host Eagles won 6-0. For more on the match, see page 24. (RACHEL SHARPLES PHOTO)
Eagle freshman Grace Sanfilippo and Mountaineer junior Redyn Munce race to the ball during the girls soccer match between Kennett and Berlin High in Conway on Tuesday night. The Eagles won 6-0. (RACHEL SHARPLES PHOTO)
CONWAY — The Berlin High girls’ soccer team saw its two-match winning streak come to an end under the lights in Gary Millen Stadium on Tuesday night in Conway. Kennett High jumped up to a 4-0 first-half lead and never looked back on its way to a 6-0 win.
The victory gave the host Eagles a series sweep of the Mountaineers after winning the Sept 6 encounter 6-0 in Berlin. In that match, Kennett, which led 2-0 at the half, scored four goals inside the first four minutes of the second stanza to get the win.
The loss dropped Berlin to 4-5 on the season in Division III.
Kennett improved to 6-4 in Division II.
The Mountaineers ran into an offense that was clicking on all cylinders despite missing three starters (Shannon Abrams, Joce Anzaldi and Carli Krebs) due to injury. Kennett’s speedy left-winger Aida Wheat scored two goals in the first 20 minutes to put the hosts in front for good.
With 10:20 to play in the half, KHS junior midfielder Ivy Zipf made it 3-0 when she uncorked a rocket from just inside the penalty area.
Berlin tried to trim the deficit with 7:44 to play in the half with a nice build-up that led to a shot from junior Ava Bartoli from about 20 yards out forcing Kennett goalie Abby Hynes into a diving save.
The Eagles extended the lead to 4-0 with 5:05 left in the first half on a tally from close range by Haylee Burke.
The Mountaineer defense was kept on its toes all night, and, despite the score played well. Center backs Lily Brungot and Redyn Munce along with fullbacks Montiana Manfredi and Aspen Langlois were solid all night.
Senior Alexa Goulet was the player of the match for Berlin, turning in a dozen saves, many of them of the highlight reel variety.
Berlin had one more scoring opportunity two minutes before the break. Abby Blais had a shot on the net from outside the penalty area that Hynes contained.
Kennett nearly scored 2:15 into the second half when Burke got off a shot from seven yards out that Goulet managed to get a hand on and steer it off the post to safety.
The Eagles made it 5-0 with 35:55 to play on a pretty goal. Zipf beat her defender down the right wing and sent a low hard cross into the penalty area that senior Bryn Fayle ran onto and one-timed a shot home from six yards out.
Wheat closed out the scoring for KHS when she completed her hat trick with 15 minutes to play.
The Mountaineers currently sit in a tie for 11th with Fall Mountain in the Division III standings. With 24 teams in the division, the New Hampshire Interscholastic Athletic Association has a 70 percent rate of teams that qualify for postseason play. This means the top 16 teams will make the tournament.
The Division III playoffs are scheduled to begin with preliminary round action on Oct. 25 at 3 p.m. at the site of the higher-seeded team.
The quarterfinals would be on Oct. 28 at p.m. with the highest seeded teams hosting.
The semifinals and finals are slated to be held at Bank of New Hampshire Stadium at Laconia High School on Nov. 1 at 4 and 6:15 p.m. and Nov. 4 at 5 p.m.
Berlin is scheduled to return to the pitch on Saturday when its hosts rival White Mountains Regional (2-7) at 1 p.m.
The Mountaineers beat the Spartans 2-1 in Whitefield last Saturday.
The schedule next week has the Mounties slated to play a pair of Division III foes, traveling to Meredith on Monday (4 p.m.) to play Inter-Lakes (6-3-1), and wrapping up the week with a home match against Gilford (8-1) on Friday, Oct. 7, at 3:30 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.