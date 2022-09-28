CONWAY — The Berlin High girls’ soccer team saw its two-match winning streak come to an end under the lights in Gary Millen Stadium on Tuesday night in Conway. Kennett High jumped up to a 4-0 first-half lead and never looked back on its way to a 6-0 win.

The victory gave the host Eagles a series sweep of the Mountaineers after winning the Sept 6 encounter 6-0 in Berlin. In that match, Kennett, which led 2-0 at the half, scored four goals inside the first four minutes of the second stanza to get the win.

