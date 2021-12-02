BERLIN — After more than two years of delay, in part due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Berlin City Council last week agreed to turn the former Brown School property over to a developer to be turned into apartments.
The council Nov. 22 approved by a 7-1 vote an “option contract” with the real estate company New England Family Housing/TKB Properties for the transfer of the school property for $1.
Community Development Director Pam Laflamme said she would bring a contract for approval to the council’s Dec. 6 meeting.
Originally, the city put out a request for preliminary proposals on the former school in the fall of 2019.
The Berlin School District closed the school following the 2018-2019 school year as declining enrollment and a lack of state funding forced the district to consolidate. The 25,416-square-foot building is over 100 years old.
In 2019, two preliminary proposals, one from New England Family Housing and a second from Wildcat LLC of Jackson were submitted to the city, both called for converting the building into apartments.
The city originally went with the proposal from Wildcat LLC but the project stalled with the outbreak of the pandemic.
Laflamme said city officials kept in touch with Wildcat LLC representatives but by the time the project was ready to proceed, the company’s funding source had changed from private to a combination of public and private, making it similar to the New England Family Housing/TKB Properties plan.
Laflamme said the city decided to put the entire project back out for a request for proposals this fall and again received very similar proposals from the two companies. This time the council chose New England Family Housing as it has done bigger projects in the city and is more familiar with Community Block Grant funding.
The plan calls for 20 apartment units, which would be mixed-income apartments allowing for both market-rate as well as workforce housing units.
As part of receiving CDB funds some of the apartments will need to be for low- to moderate-income housing.
Twelve units on the Eighth Street side addition would be renovated to be accessible for people with disabilities. There would also be three in the basement, three on the first floor and three on the top floor.
The proposal states that the renovation will allow keeping the aesthetics of the exterior of the building intact as well as the interior stairwells and hallways.
The exterior paved section of the property will be repaved and striped so that each unit would have 1½ to two parking spaces. The chain-link fence along Main Street would be replaced with one that would complement the city’s Riverwalk project.
The Berlin School District plans to keep the playground equipment for school use.
The proposal states that New England Family Housing would apply for a CDB grant of $500,000 in the July 2022 round to assist with the cost of renovations.
If approved by the Community Development Financing Authority, the grant is expected to be approved by the governor and Executive Council by midwinter and construction would begin around May 2023. Completion would be anticipated by December 2023.
The property would be assessed at full value.
