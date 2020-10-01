OSSIPEE — The New Hampshire Department of Transportation has announced that the demolition of and slide-in replacement for the Bearcamp River Bridge in Ossipee will begin Oct. 16.
The project will require the closure of Route 16 in Ossipee at the Bearcamp River for three days.
Beginning at 6 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 16, Route 16 will be closed to all traffic at the area between Newman Drew Road and Nichols Road. The closure is necessary for the demolition of the existing bridge, the slide-in of the new bridge and all additional work required to reopen the bridge and roadway, NHDOT said.
The scheduled target time for the bridge and roadway to reopen is Tuesday, Oct. 20, at 6 a.m. A webcam will be set up for viewing the progress of the work.
This work is weather-dependent and may be postponed a week if necessary, the state said.
To accommodate the project, a detour will be put in place for motorists traveling to and from destinations outside of this closure.
Motorists are strongly encouraged to plan ahead. Route 16 will be open to all local businesses and residents and for motorists traveling to destinations in the immediate area of the road closure.
This work is part of a project that consists of the replacement of three bridges (Lovell River, Bearcamp River, and Bearcamp Relief), and 3.5 miles of roadway reconstruction on Route 16.
Reed and Reed General Contractors of Woolwich, Maine, is the contractor for the $16.9 million project.
Additional information can be found at the project at nh.gov/dot/projects/ossipee14749/index.htm.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.