BARTLETT — Better get there early or you might miss it. That was the advice of SAU 9's school superintendent on Bartlett's upcoming annual school meeting, taking place next Tuesday.
The meeting, set to start at 6:30 p.m. in the gym at Josiah Bartlett Elementary could be the shortest in the town’s history with a record low three warrant articles scheduled to be decided.
“It could be a quick night,” Superintendent Kevin Richard said by phone Thursday.
Last year's annual school meeting lasted only 30 minutes, and if not for the cake auction fundraiser to benefit the recreation department, it might have wrapped up in under 20 minutes.
Sixty-five people attended last year’s pre-pandemic school meeting, approving all six warrant articles.
“There’s been no talk of cakes this year,” Richard noted. “I think people are looking to get in, take care of business and get out.”
It will take voters longer to get in than to exit the meeting. They will be asked to wear masks.
“We do have to provide a spot if someone decides to come in unmasked,” said school board chair Nancy Kelemen. “We think we have come up with a safe plan, but I’m hoping people will take the responsibility of protecting the students in school and be masked.”
Chairs will be set up 6 feet apart unless there are family members who want to sit together. Principal Joe Yahna said the 5,400-square-foot gym is big enough to social-distance 120 chairs.
School Moderator Julia King said that both the Attorney General's Office and Secretary of State's Office suggested they use plexiglass units from the election and set the unmasked people up in the back of the room.
Kelemen said the annual meeting will be viewable on Zoom, but "there is not going to be an option for voters to do the voting through Zoom."
The in-person audience will be restricted to Bartlett residents.
The three warrant articles are all supported by the board.
“The reason there are only three warrant articles is we included a technology $14,000 grant we do every year into our budget,” explained board member Scott Grant.
“We included the playground for preschool, $20,000, into our budget, too," he said.
No. 1 is a proposed operating budget of $8,423,647, with $115,000 offsetting this amount from various warrant articles. All five board members — Kelemen, Rob Clark, Dr. Ivette Emery, Grant and Andrew Light — support the budget.
The budget is down 1.6 percent from last year’s $8,570,772, with $140,000 offsetting the amount through grants.
One of the chief reasons for the drop was a $333,436 reduction in high school tuition payments due to fewer Bartlett students attending Kennett High School.
No. 2 is a proposed three-year collective bargaining agreement with the Bartlett Education Association. The board unanimously supports the contract.
The estimated increase to the budget, if the article is approved, is $60,783 for the 2021-22 school year; $75,082 for 2022-23; and $47,376 for the final year, 2023-24.
Richard said Thursday the proposed agreement will expire in June 2024.
He said the contract includes “raising the starting salary bachelor’s degree step 1 from the current $33,800 by $2,000 each year for three years. The starting salary for bachelor’s degree step 1 will be $39,800 for the 2023-24 school year.”
Richard said there was a “significant change to health insurance to a consumer-driven high-deductible plan and eventual elimination of the district-funded flexible spending account.”
There was also an agreement on retiree health insurance, effective July 1, that “employees who have taught consecutively in the district for at least 20 years, shall receive $8,500 per year, for three years, immediately following retirement for the purposes of purchasing health insurance," Richard said.
He added: “Any such retirement bonus must be applied for and submitted with a letter of retirement no later than Nov. 15 of the school year of retirement. All requests for this benefit will be placed on a list in order of seniority in the Bartlett School District. The board may approve up to three per year on the list in order of seniority.”
Richard said this provision will “sunset upon expiration of the agreement and shall not continue beyond the term of this agreement except by express written agreement of the parties. Employees who retired and enrolled in this benefit at the time that this provision sunsets shall be eligible to complete their maximum of three years of post-retirement payments.”
The final article asks voters “to rescind the affirmative vote taken on March 5, 2013, at the school district meeting to retain year-end unassigned general funds in an amount not to exceed, in any fiscal year, 2.5 percent of the current fiscal year’s net assessment.”
The article is supported 4-1, with Clark in the minority.
Grant explained that to spend the retained 2.5 percent, the board would need to hold an emergency meeting and get state Department of Education approval.
“I think retaining the money is ridiculous,” he said. “If there was an emergency, we would have to deal with that. Every year we have the same debate. The rules are very clear, this is for emergencies only. Once again, it seems like we’re looking to hold taxpayer’s money hostage.”
Clark responded: “I know people are hurting, but it might be harder next year to suddenly say to somebody, ‘OK, here's your tax level, but we need this extra $100,000.' Now they have to take it out of their pocket. ... It might be more drastic if we ask them for $100,000 in March, April or May."
