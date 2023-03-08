Sean McCarthy, a special education one-to-one aide at the Josiah Bartlett Elementary School, makes a motion to increase the budget by $135,008 at the annual Bartlett School District Meeting on Tuesday. (LLOYD JONES PHOTO)
Bartlett School Board Chair Nancy Kelemen and her colleagues were opposed to increasing the school budget by $135,008, which would increase non-contracted pay by $4.25 per hour. She said the proposed budget already earmarked $1.25 per hour raise for this employees. (LLOYD JONES PHOTO)
Former Bartlett School Board Chair Bill Fabrizio was once again in his lofty perch atop the gymnasium bleachers in the Josiah Bartlett Elementary School on Tuesday at the annual school district meeting. As has been the tradition for the past 31 district meetings, Fabrizio made the motion to adjourn the meeting at its conclusion. (LLOYD JONES PHOTO)
Only 35 voters attended annual Bartlett School District Meeting in the Josiah Bartlett Elementary School on Tuesday. (LLOYD JONES PHOTO
Paula Jolin, a paraprofessional at the Josiah Bartlett Elementary School for 28 years, spoke in favor of motion to increase non-contracted pay by $4.25 per hour on Tuesday night. (LLOYD JONES PHOTO)
BARTLETT — Tuesday was a good night for support staff at the Josiah Bartlett Elementary School. Thanks to an amended increase to the school operating budget, the 27 employees could get a $4.25-per-hour pay raise as well as being eligible for up to a 3 percent performance increase. That’s if the Bartlett School Board, which opposed the increase, earmarks the funding specifically for those salaries.
The school warrant had only one article and drew a near record-low turnout of just 35 voters, several of whom work for the school district, to a meeting that was completed in under 40 minutes.
The article was for a proposed operating budget of $8,678,218, which was $186,814 less than last year.
The board unanimously supported the budget, which included a $1.25-per-hour raise plus up to a 3 percent performance bonus. This increase was on the heels of a $1-per-hour salary increase from the previous year. Starting salaries for support staff are currently $15.75.
But Sean McCarthy, a special education one-to-one aide at Josiah Bartlett, felt employees are still being undervalued.
With the support of the town voters in attendance, he successfully increased the budget by $135,008, essentially giving all non-teaching staff a $4.25 per hour raise and they are also eligible for up to a 3 percent performance increase on top of that.
Staff that are eligible for the salary bumps include bus drivers, administrative assistants, program aides and maintenance, custodial, food service and technology personnel.
“I’m here to propose that we increase the school budget by $135,008 to give the support staff an additional $3-per-hour raise across the board and to make $20 per hour now the starting wage for all support staff jobs,” said McCarthy, who is in his second year at the school.
He added: “I work at the school as a paraprofessional, a one-on-one aide, but I want to make it very clear that I’m here speaking as a resident and not for the support staff of the school.”
McCarthy explained he saw an ad at the start of the school year with Attitash and Wildcat ski areas offering starting pay of $20 per hour.
“I started to look around and notice that $20 per hour is becoming the de facto minimum wage around the valley,” he said. “Home Depot, Lowe’s and Shaw’s were offering $20 per hour as a starting rate. As it stands now, the starting wage for a paraprofessional in our school is $15.75. There are eighth-graders in the school that make more than that an hour at their weekend jobs.”
McCarthy added: “I make $17.11 per hour. My take-home pay is less than $1,200 per month. I paid over $2,400 in fuel oil this past year. That is over two months’ salary just to heat my house. A paraprofessional with a college degree and over 25 years of experience working for the school with our children takes home less than $2,000 per month. The solution is to pay these people a livable wage, but that’s a ways off. Until then you can pay them a fair wage where they’re starting wages will match that of the ski lift operator down the street.”
The $135,000 increase will add 7 cents per thousand dollars of property valuation, which would represent a $14 increase to the tax bill on a $200,000 home.
Paula Jolin, a paraprofessional at the school for 28 years, spoke in favor of McCarthy’s motion.
“According to my 2022 W-2 form, I took home $28,000 and I’ve worked here 20 years,” she said. “That is my base salary without any subbing, without any additional summer program or anything like that. So we do get benefits and they are good; however, every year our benefits are less and less.”
Jolin added: “The non-contracted employees in this building are the people who bring the students to school safely, make breakfasts and lunches to feed our students. They make sure that the students and staff have a clean building to work in, take pride in and literally handle every type of situation imaginable in the front office.”
When the school board started the budget process last September, according to chair Nancy Kelemen, the board did address support staff with a $1.25-per-hour raise.
“I would like to say, yes, we can compare ourselves to a private corporation, but we can’t. … We do look every year at all the other different districts ... Bartlett, Conway Jackson, Madison, Gorham and Berlin. We also looked at benefits,” she said.
Kelemen added: “This is what we felt was fair and that we could afford to do for the taxpayers and for the school staff.”
Fellow board member Scott Grant pointed out that the employees have 187 days per year contracts yet receive year-round health benefits as well as retirement and sick leave.
“If we look at our tax rate, our cost per student in Bartlett is among the top 10 highest in the state,” he said. “It cost us $30,000 per year to educate a kid in this building. We have to be accountable also for test scores and how they’re doing academically.”
In a Wednesday phone interview, Grant said, “Between salary and benefits, it comes out to between $40 and $50 per hour. In the last 10 years, the cost of health insurance has doubled in this district.”
School Moderator Julia King pointed out that although the $135,008 was added to the budget, the school board will ultimately determine where it will be spent.
Jolin said: “In my opinion, that would look very poorly upon them if we raise it for a reason, and then not use the money for that reason.”
The new budget figure of $8,813,226 was approved by voice vote.
