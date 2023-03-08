BARTLETT — Tuesday was a good night for support staff at the Josiah Bartlett Elementary School. Thanks to an amended increase to the school operating budget, the 27 employees could get a $4.25-per-hour pay raise as well as being eligible for up to a 3 percent performance increase. That’s if the Bartlett School Board, which opposed the increase, earmarks the funding specifically for those salaries.

The school warrant had only one article and drew a near record-low turnout of just 35 voters, several of whom work for the school district, to a meeting that was completed in under 40 minutes.

