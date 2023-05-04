BARTLETT — Two years ago, the Bartlett School Board recognized Josiah Bartlett Elementary School Principal Joe Yahna for the excellent job he did during the COVID-19 pandemic by adding a year to his contract and giving him a $2,000 one-time stipend for going above and beyond over the previous 14 months. Last May, the board again voted unanimously to extend Yahna’s contract with little to no fanfare.
On Tuesday, it was a little different story, and though the board did ultimately vote to extend Yahna contract an additional year, the vote was not unanimous.
In a 3-0-2 vote, members Scott Grant, Nancy Kelemen and Andrew Light voted to extend Yahna, who is in the fourth year at the helm of the pre-K-8 school, but colleagues Emily Calderwood and Rob Clark abstained with their votes. While in Conway, that school board voted to have members explain their reasons for abstaining, the Bartlett board does not have such a policy. Neither Clark or Calderwood explained their rationale, but there was quite a bit of discussion before Chair Kelemen called for the vote.
Superintendent Kevin Richard recommended the board approve an extension of Yahna’s contract for an additional year, through June 30, 2025.
“Mr. Yahna has executed the responsibilities of his position, principal of the Josiah Bartlett Elementary School, in fine fashion,” Richard wrote in his recommendation. “Further, I recommend that the board approve a salary of $92,774 for the 2023-24 school year.”
Yahna is working on a 260-day year-round contract at a current salary of $90,512, excluding benefits. Before becoming the principal, he taught science at the school for 21 years.
“I know that other schools do it differently in terms of the extension versus the year to year, so I'm curious about that and would be actually in favor of switching to a year-to-year contract, as other schools are doing,” Clark said.
Kelemen didn’t know what other school districts he was referring to, but she hasn’t come across those in her research.
“Most administrators are getting at least a two-year contract,” she said. “And then they either roll over or they just start let the two years go and then do two more years. I don't know what research you've done. If there are administrators with a one-year contract, what schools are they?”
“I guess that’s just been my assumption,” Clark replied.
“I didn’t find any,” Kelemen said.
Richard said rolling contracts have been the norm in SAU 9.
“Usually when they get hired, somebody's going to move and they don't want just a single-year contract,” he said. “Conway typically has done that, and then they go to annual contracts.”
Clark brought up previous contracts under Joe Voci, Yahna’s predecessor, which were also handled the same way.
“It just seemed like we went ahead and did it without, I don’t want to say due diligence, but really looking at the requirements,” he said, adding, “Maybe it fits in with teachers, too, but are we making sure that the right person is continuing in a position as opposed to just automatically renewing a contract?”
Kelemen didn’t see things that way.
“I don't think we're automatically renewing a contract, we’re taking (the recommendation of) the superintendent,” she said.
Clark said the board receives a recommendation from the superintendent that’s only a few lines long.
“Maybe we're not entitled to know the ins and the outs of it,” said Clark. “I think anybody who has a job always has a fuller review and maybe more people know about it or maybe they don’t. I don't know.”
“It's not the board's job to evaluate,” said Richard. “It's my job. You can evaluate me, just because there are a number of reasons why people are providing quota.”
Richard explained the rationale of the superintendent being the lone person evaluating administrators.
“Part of it is for your protection,” he said. “If I go to evaluate, and I do not recommend any administrator, because that's my job, the level of recourse (for the person not recommended) is for he/she to challenge me to the school board. Well, if you are doing the evaluation, which I don't think it's appropriate, there are a number of different reasons why you would want to do that.”
Kelemen added: “The evaluation is the same as a staff member with a principal, The principal evaluates the staff member and we're not going to see the evaluation. If they need to add an improvement plan, then that's being taken care of, or if they're getting them one, two, or three percent (bonus). Again, we're not privy to that as board members because that's the administrator's position to do. We have to know that we have the right administrators doing the evaluations.”
With the board in the process of developing a strategic plan, Clark thinks the board needs to take a closer look at everything.
“I’m not saying that I don’t want to review Joe and I’m not saying that I want to review teachers by any means,” he said, “but I feel that as a school board, we need to hold ourselves accountable for every element, whether it's staff, whether it's the building, whether it's safety, whether it's communication, you know, so many of these things. I guess that’s really where this comes from.”
“I understand what you’re saying Rob,” Calderwood said. “I think it's when this item shows up on an agenda for us to review as a board. I think it’s our job to understand why it's there. Is it a simple rubber stamp? Do we need more information? And this is what Rob is saying we need to understand why an extension is an order. What evaluation process has this been through? And what does this mean for next year and the year after? So I think it's just trying to understand what the process is.”
“Thank you for saying it better than me,” Clark said.
Kelemen said if the board wants more information on the renewal process, members should come up with a procedure for that.
“I think the reason this is a discussion now tonight is because of the strategic plan, and everybody becoming just that much more aware of the need for accountability and the need for questioning further why things are this way,” said Calderwood, who chairs the strategic plan committee.
Richard said Yahna is doing a good job at JBES.
“Joe has a good heart, he cares deeply and works his tail off,” Richard said in a phone interview Wednesday.
“I love what I’m doing, and am so lucky to have such a great team here,” Yahna said by phone Wednesday. “We have some challenges we’re dealing with and every day we’re addressing them.”
