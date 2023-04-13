BARTLETT — Don’t spend your raise too quickly was the message from the Bartlett School Board to support staff at Josiah Bartlett Elementary School last week.
The 27 employees thought they were getting a $4.25 per hour raise as well as being eligible for up to a 3 percent performance increase after 30 citizens, the bulk being school employees, voted for the increase at the annual school district meeting March 7.
However, it’s the school board that has the ultimate say on where funds are allocated. The board voted to approve a $2.25 per hour raise at its April 4 meeting, while its policy committee is recommending an additional $2 per hour increase in the 2024-25 school budget.
At the annual district meeting attended by just 35 voters, the board unanimously supported its proposed 2023-24 budget, which included a $1.25-per-hour raise plus up to a 3 percent performance bonus for support staff. This was on the heels of a $1-per-hour salary increase from the previous year. Starting salaries for support staff are currently $15.75.
But Sean McCarthy, a special education one-to-one aide at Josiah Bartlett, felt employees were being undervalued and successfully increased the budget by $135,008, essentially giving all non-teaching staff a $4.25 per hour raise plus up to a 3 percent performance increase on top of that.
Staff eligible for the salary bumps include bus drivers, administrative assistants, program aides and maintenance, custodial, food service and technology personnel.
At their April 4 meeting, the board discussed item 7B4 — "Policy GBD — Non-contracted Personnel Policies.”
“Because of what transpired at the district meeting, this went back to the personnel committee and then it went to the policy committee,” said Nancy Kelemen, board chair.
“I want to make it clear that the personnel committee met with the non-contracted employees back in September and October,” Kelemen said. “We wanted to give everyone a $1.25 per hour raise, instead of just raising the hiring schedule, and then only giving the people who were on that schedule, that extra $1.25. It meant all non-contracted personnel would get it.”
That raised the budget by $79,705.
In addition to the $1.25 per hour increase they looked at moving all current employees up to $20 per hour. It would have increased the budget by $98,372.
Another scenario was adding a75 cents per hour to the proposed $1.25 per hour plus the 3 percent performance increase. It would increase the budget by $146,527.
Scenario three was a $2.50 per hour raise plus the 3 percent performance increase. It would have increased the budget by $172,136.
Scenario four was a $4 per hour raise plus the 3 percent performance increase. It would increase the budget by $214,714.
“The personnel committee recommended to the policy committee that we would do the $2 an hour this year with the 3 percent and then build in another $2 per hour upping the hiring schedule next year,” said Kelemen.
In 2021, aides at the school received a starting rate of pay of $14.75 per hour.
“We have been trying to up the hiring schedule in increments and we have continued doing that,” Kelemen said. “We do review other districts. We have to go by other districts not by private corporations because the private corporations can say, ‘Hey, we’re over budget, you're taking two weeks off unpaid. We can't close the school and can't do that.”
“I think that being honest, this was a money grab from the get go,” board member Scott Grant said. “I don't see any forethought on how education will be better if we give them more money. We agreed to the $1.25 increase.
He added: “There have been years where the COLA (Cost of Living Allowance) was zero and we still gave raises all the way through to make ourselves competitive. All the staff aides do great work. I'm not discounting that. What I am discounting is the entitlement that we're trying to get with these raises that aren't proportional. If we did the $1.25 this year, I’m all about raising it next year and possibly the year after. The town of Bartlett gave a $1.75 across-the-board raise for all its employees and no performance-based increase (at town meeting last month) and they don’t get half the benefits we give here (see related).”
The board approved the first reading of the policy by a 4-1 vote with Emily Calderwood, Rob Clark, Andrew Light and Kelemen in the majority, while Grant was in the minority.
The announcement caught support staff and a few citizens in attendance off guard, leading to lengthy second public comment session.
“I just want to make sure when people ask me that I’m saying the right thing,” McCarthy said, “so basically, instead of get for $4.25 per hour plus the 3 percent performance increase this year, I’m going to get 3 percent (performance) and $2 per hour this year and next year $2?”
“Right now what has passed is $2 this year with 3 percent,” Kelemen said. “The personnel committee is recommending to the board to put the $2 (per hour increase) into the budget for next year, but that will go (before the board’s budget committee).”
“We’re not going to get what the voters voted in,” asked McCarthy. “Instead we’re just going to split it over two years? ...We’re leaving it up to you and we’re trusting you."
Patty Barnes, a classroom assistant at the school who is in her 18th year in the district, said she makes $20.24 per hour.
“I'm super appreciative of having health insurance,” she said. “I’m the health insurance carrier for my family, so that means a lot. It was pretty clear to me at the town meeting that a lot of people just generally aren't aware of the salary schedule or pay per hour that a lot of the support staff in the school makes. And I think bringing that to the public was very valuable, and it was pretty clear to me that people when they recognize that that is a situation that we were in that they were willing to support a raise for the support staff.”
She added: “It was very clear to me that they voted in (an additional) $3 per hour raise across the board. I would hope that this group would honor that and be mindful of that. I'm sure there are a lot of people in that community who will be looking to hold this group accountable for that decision that was made publicly by our voters.”
“Everybody who attended that meeting voted in favor of that except for no more than a couple of people,” resident Burr Phillips said. “That was the will of the people. “
He added: “It seems like if you're not doing that you are blatantly slapping all of us voters in the face by doing that. And our response to me would be, OK, if this is the game, we can do it legally. We can get written petitions asking for whatever. And if that goes through, then you have no choice. That's not a cooperative approach, but it’s the position you’re putting a lot of people in.”
Kelemen said the board worked on the budget, which was the lone article on the school warrant, for months.
“We have board meetings starting in October, going over the budgeting process, what's going into the budget,” she said. “We had a board meeting in November, we had a board meeting in December, we had a board meeting in January, where we talk about the budget. We have a budget hearing in February that anyone can come to. A lot of people did not come because they felt that the board that they hired or voted in came up with the budget that they felt was right.”
Grant added: “When 30 people in the audience that are teachers and teachers' aides come to vote that does not represent the will of the people because if we had it on a ballot, I think you’d have seen a different outcome. …I could have sat at home and called 120 and had them turn out (to school meeting), but why waste people’s time? At the end of the day, legally, the school board has the due diligence, the authority, to spend any money (how it sees fit).”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.