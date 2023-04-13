BARTLETT — Don’t spend your raise too quickly was the message from the Bartlett School Board to support staff at Josiah Bartlett Elementary School last week.

The 27 employees thought they were getting a $4.25 per hour raise as well as being eligible for up to a 3 percent performance increase after 30 citizens, the bulk being school employees, voted for the increase at the annual school district meeting March 7.

