CONWAY — Representatives from TD Bank plan to seek a waiver from a town zoning regulation that requires applicants to adhere to New England architecture styles when they resubmits renderings of the redesigned branch on Eastman Road in March.
Project manager Nicole Duquette of Greenman-Pedersen Inc. of Portland, Maine, told the Sun that after appearing before the Conway Planning Board on Feb. 10, she and her client will be seeking a waiver for the modern mountain vernacular design.
Duquette and architect Jason Cohen of Burgmeyer Associates of Boston had appeared before the board for conceptual review Dec. 9, 2021, when they revealed that TD Bank proposes to raze the existing 2,305-square-foot bank building and improve the site for a new 2,873-square-foot branch with a three-lane drive-thru and 31 parking spaces.
Board members described the look as “Midwestern mountain chalet” and expressed a general liking for it (except for Eliza Grant, who felt it should adhere to existing regulations), with some noting that “New England design” is not well-defined by the architectural guidelines adopted by Conway in the 1990s.
Section 110-30.A of the zoning ordinance says the regulations “provide design standards for redevelopments of commercial properties that complement the overall New England-style ambience of the community. The regulations are directed towards, but not limited to, assuring corporate franchises and commercial developments in the design of structures that reflect the small-town New England atmosphere unique to Conway.”
Board chair Ben Colbath, selectmen’s representative Steve Porter, Vice Chair Ailie Byers, board secretary Sarah Frechette and board members Bill Barbin and Erik Corbett agreed that while it may not be New England in style, they concurred with the TD representatives that the look does mirror other newer buildings such as the REI Co-op and L.L. Bean outlet located across from the site.
Duquette and Cohen said they made several cosmetic changes after receiving input from the board Dec. 9.
On Feb. 10, on the recommendation of Town Planner Jamel Torres, the board accepted the application as complete.
Duquette and Cohen again gave an overview of the redesign of the 1980s-built bank, showing a safer entrance off Eastman Road.
Cohen said they had explored “a number of styles,” adding that if the town’s New England architecture requirement was better defined, he “obviously would not have come before the board with this design.”
Grant said, “There are tons of different styles in town within the New England style you could do: colonial, Federal, Greek revival, Gothic revival, Second Empire; Queen Anne, shingle …
“I just think a take on any of those things would be preferable. I feel very strongly about it,” said Grant.
Cohen said: “We all obviously are coming at this from very different angles based on personal feelings about architecture. Our client happens to be very enamored of this design.”
He continued: “Did we explore something more traditional? We did. But none of us really liked it very much — none of us felt it was really kind of worthy of the site.
“As (Porter) mentioned, the floodgates have been opened already,” Cohen said, adding, “We came at this saying we recognize this might not be appropriate for different parts of North Conway or Conway but again, looking at the general vicinity ... we kind of feel it is appropriate.
Corbett said New England architecture has been evolving for 400 years.
Colbath said he felt the design reflected North Conway’s reputation as a “mountain town” and said he is not against contemporary design. “I think it is an intersection of those designs … I am personally in favor of the design.”
Byers and Corbett said they favored it; Barbin said it “was a contemporary, not New England, design but it was a net improvement to the site.”
Porter said he favored it at that site.
Frechette said the proposal was a definite improvement but she favored a New England traditional design.
Grant stood her ground, saying, “I’m going rogue.”
The board unanimously voted to continue the site-plan review.
TD Bank is again on the agenda for the board’s March 24 meeting, with a deadline of March 1 to submit their materials.
Duquette said she had received a letter from the state Department of Transportation requesting that the driveway that TD proposes to move east from where it is currently located to be moved even further east.
In their presentation, Duquette and Cohen said they reduced the amount of green siding (TD’s trademark colors) from the building after listening to input at the Dec. 9 meeting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.