Defendant Nomar Ramos-Rivera of Berlin

Defendant Nomar Ramos-Rivera of Berlin sits next to his court-appointed interpreter in Grafton Superior Court on March 16. (LISA D. CONNELL PHOTO)

NORTH HAVERHILL — A decision has not yet been made whether to grant bail for Nomar Ramos-Rivera, the Berlin man charged with second-degree murder in the Feb. 3 death of Christopher Veliz outside the apartment building in which they both lived.

Veliz was shot four times in his upper torso, allegedly by Ramos-Rivera, outside 568 Sullivan St., where both men lived in different apartments.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.