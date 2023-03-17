Wildcat avalanche map

A map of the Wildcat range shows the path of of the avalanche (in blue) that buried a backcountry skier on Wednesday on Wildcat B. The skier was dug out by a fellow skier and was uninjured, but Mt. Washington Avalanche Center officials said the large avalanche could have led to a fatal outcome. (COURTESY PHOTO)

BEAN’S PURCHASE — The Mount Washington Avalanche Center reported that a skier was temporarily buried in an avalanche around 10 a.m. Wednesday, March 15, on Wildcat B in Carter Notch. They said the skier was not hurt and along with a skiing partner was able to self-evacuate from the incident.

Officials said the skier triggered the large avalanche on a slope where a summer-time landslide had cleared trees and earth many years ago creating a terrain feature that collects significant amounts of snow and is vulnerable to avalanche hazard.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.