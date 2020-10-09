CONCORD — The Attorney General’s Office said two state troopers’ use of force was “legally justified” and did not violate an African-American man’s civil rights in arresting him in Albany on May 20.
Attorney General Gordon MacDonald released the review his office made of the arrest on Thursday with redacted personal information, videos and other documents related to the arrest of Jean Ronald Saint Preux, 34, who was pulled over for a vehicle registration violation.
"As provided in RSA 7:6, the Attorney General is the State's Chief Law Enforcement Officer," the report says. "The Attorney General has the responsibility to ensure that law enforcement officers use force in conformity with the law. Following a review of the force used by Trooper Ready and Trooper Rae during Mr. Saint Preux's arrest, the Attorney General's Office finds that their actions were legally justified."
Saint Preux claimed police targeted him because of his race. A video of the arrest, which was viewed by over 300,000 people on Facebook, shows Saint Preux sitting in his vehicle, refusing to leave it while a state trooper tells him he is under arrest and to get out of the vehicle after she smashed the driver’s side window.
Neither Saint Preux nor the two officers, State Trooper Hawley Rae and Margaret Ready, agreed to be interviewed for the investigation, but lawyers for the troopers submitted letters on their behalf, the report said.
The video shows Saint Preux saying he was unaware of why he is is under arrest.
“Get out of the vehicle, you are under arrest,” the video shows officers saying.
“Although the State Police policy on the use of force was obtained, Trooper Rae and Trooper Ready’s tactics were not part of this review," MacDonald's report said.
"The Attorney General does not investigate or opine on the ... procedures or tactics used by law enforcement officers," it said. "Instead, the Attorney General’s review of the officer-involved use of force incidents consist of a criminal investigation which is limited to determining whether officers complied with applicable law."
In this case, no violation of civil rights was found, according to the report.
On Tuesday, Saint Preux pleaded guilty to disobeying a police officer and received a $620 fine and 180 days in jail, both suspended upon good behavior, according to The Conway Daily Sun.
He was also fined $74 for having an uninspected vehicle. A charge of simple assault regarding Trooper Ready was placed on file and a second charge regarding Trooper Rae was dropped, the newspaper said.
The proceedings were in Conway Circuit Court before Judge Charles Greenhalgh.
A copy of the report and redacted information can be viewed at doj.nh.gov/news/2020/20201008-albany-report.htm.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.