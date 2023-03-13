Sen innis 3923

Sen. Dan Innis (R-Bradford, standing) makes a motion to kill Senate Bill 626, which would have allowed towns like Conway to charge an additional $2 per night for hotel stays. (DAYMOND STEER SCREENSHOT)

CONCORD — Just as New Hampshire Senate President Jeb Bradley (R-Wolfeboro) expected a bill to allow towns to charge hotel guests up to $2 per night died in the Senate last Thursday.

Bradley’s district (District 3) covers most Carroll County towns, including Conway, which has a large number of hotels.

