CONCORD — Just as New Hampshire Senate President Jeb Bradley (R-Wolfeboro) expected a bill to allow towns to charge hotel guests up to $2 per night died in the Senate last Thursday.
Bradley’s district (District 3) covers most Carroll County towns, including Conway, which has a large number of hotels.
A few weeks ago, he told the Sun he was “torn” on SB 262, saying, “Elected officials want it, but, you know, if you talk to folks in the lodging industry, you know, which Conway has quite a few, obviously, I suspect most are absolutely not in favor of it.”
Bradley said SB 262 had bipartisan opposition. And on March 9, he determined by a voice vote that most of the senators wanted to kill the bill.
This winter, Conway budget committee member Stacy Sand championed the concept of allowing towns to add a surcharge for hotel accommodations in an Opinion column that appeared in the Sun on Feb. 2.
If passed, SB 262 would have enabled towns to add $2 onto hotel room stays.
The bill was sponsored by Sens. Debra Altschiller (D-Stratham), Donovan Fenton (D-Keene), Rebecca Perkins Kwoka (D-Portsmouth), Suzanne Prentiss (D-West Lebanon) and a few House members.
Sen. Dan Innis (R-Bradford), a former inn and hotel owner, made the motion to kill the bill.
Readers may remember that the Mount Washington Valley Association for Responsible Vacation Rentals, a group of local short-term rental owners, hired Innis to do an economic study on STRs in Conway which concluded they generate up to $50 million in economic activity.
“This is simply a money grab by towns, and they’re trying to add a fee that will annoy travelers to our state — people that we need and rely on,” said Innis, adding that as inn owner he never sought to annoy his guests as he wanted their repeat business.
“It’s like that little black fly, you just can’t get rid of. And every night you pay the $2. It’s a nose under the tent. Next time it’ll be $3, then $5, then $10. And then we’ll base it on a percentage of the room rate. I think this is something that we just shouldn’t do.” Innis told his fellow senators.
Sen. Suzanne Prentiss (D-West Lebanon) rose to object to Innis’ motion. She said if the bill passed, towns and cities would have the choice about whether they wanted to charge the fee. She said Lebanon has 13,000 residents but as a regional hub, the city may have three times that many people in its borders on any given day.
“I don’t see respectfully $1-$2 ... being a lot. And if it is able to come back to a city like Lebanon and help us offset the costs for police, fire, EMS, infrastructure, whatever it might be, that is something that we really need,” said Prentiss.
Sen. Lou D’Allesandro (D-Manchester) said New Hampshire prides itself on providing local control and to vote against this bill would be to oppose that concept. He said the city of Portsmouth believes it needs the fee. He said the Senate has shot down other pieces of enabling legislation in the past.
“By doing this repeatedly, over and over again, we just put our foot on home rule and we stomp it,” said D’Allesandro. “I ask my colleagues out of the goodness of their souls to vote for this option, give communities the option to present this to their constituency.”
Sen. Tim Lang (R-Sanborton) said every single New Hampshire municipality has seen an increase in funding from the state’s 8.5 percent Meals and Room Tax, which already exists. He said Portsmouth Mayor Deaglan McEachern didn’t seem to have a plan for the $1.3 million in additional revenue the state was giving Portsmouth.
“Creating a new tourism tax is a really bad idea,” said Sanborton. “It will make it more expensive to visit our state.”
