BERLIN — Two Berlin residents were arrested Tuesday each on a Class B misdemeanor charge of animal cruelty for abandoning a hound dog on Hogan Road in Shelburne earlier this month.
State police reported on Jan. 24 the arrests of Travis Melton and Jessica Allen. Both were released with a March 8 arraignment date.
State police responded to phone calls about a dog at the side of the bridge in the opening hours of the new year. Trooper Neil Chapdelaine worked with a local dog trainer to coax the animal to safety.
A photograph posted by New Hampshire State Police on its Facebook page on Jan. 1 of the bewildered-looking hound dog wearing a red-violet dog coat which covered its belly, shoulders and body drew concern from area residents.
The photo showed the dog near the bridge’s ledge, a snowbank to its right, water flowing beneath the bridge.
The Facebook post helped police in their investigation as they searched for the person or persons who left the brown-colored dog alone and outside in winter weather.
The dog was brought to the Woodlands Veterinary Clinic in Lancaster and then to Riverside Animal Rescue in Lunenburg, Vermont, about 36 miles from Berlin.
It was not wearing a tag or any other identification to help find its owner or caretaker, and did not have an embedded pet microchip registered in a national pet recovery database as recommended by the American Kennel Club.
State police commended the online community in a Facebook post: “Thank you to everyone who saw the social media post and provided tips that (led) to the arrests and to The Timeless Dog, Woodlands Veterinary Clinic, and Riverside Animal Rescue for assisting with the capture and care of the dog.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.