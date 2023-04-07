The N.H. Division of Historical Resources will conduct a State Conservation and Rescue Archaeology Program field school at Mollidgewock State Park on the Androscoggin River in Cambridge this June. Volunteers from a field school there are seen at work in 2020. People can register for the field school as well as one at Bear Brook State Park in Allenstown through May 31. (COURTESY PHOTO)
CAMBRIDGE — The N.H. Division of Historical Resources will be conducting one of its two State Conservation and Rescue Archaeology Program field schools this June 19-30 at Mollidgewock State Park in Cambridge, a township north of Berlin in Coos County. An initial investigation at the site three years ago a SCRAP field school uncovered a pre-contact Native American hearth feature.
The division will also do a field school at Bear Brook State Park in Allenstown, just east of Concord in Merrimack County from July 3-14. Space for each session is limited and registration closes on May 31.
In the fall of 2020, division staff and SCRAP volunteers did an archaeological investigation at Mollidgewock State Park, believing Native Americans would have considered the park’s location at the confluence of Mollidgewock Brook with the Androscoggin River considered a prime location for an encampment given the relatively flat well-drained soils in close proximity to a major transportation corridor as well as food and water resources.
During the investigation, a stone tool crafted of a fine-grained chert material was identified within what turned out to be a pre- contact Native American hearth feature. The hearth feature consisted of a concentration of fire-cracked rock, calcined (burnt) bone, fire-reddened soils, and charcoal. Charcoal samples were collected and sent out for radiocarbon dating and species analysis.
The feature was carefully mapped and documented, then covered with a tarp and reburied. A few stone flakes, debris left behind from the manufacture of stone tools, were identified in several of the surrounding shovel test pits.
SCRAP field schools conform to the standards for archaeology set forth by the National Parks Service. Participants in each session will learn archeological survey and excavation techniques, including artifact identification and excavation documentation.
Due to the precise nature of archaeological work, each session is limited to 20 participants. Individuals should be 18 years of age or older; individuals 16 or 17 years of age may participate with parent or guardian permission.
Field work takes place on weekdays from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. with the exception of the July 4 holiday. Camping is available at each state park, but participants must make their own arrangements through N.H. State Parks’ reservation system.
There is a $50 participation fee to help defray the cost of supplies and instructional materials. In addition, PSU students are responsible for registering for credits and paying tuition through the university.
Mark Doperalski, New Hampshire state archaeologist, will direct this year’s sessions.
For more information, including how to register, visit nh.gov/nhdhr/SCRAP.htm and click on “Upcoming Events & Opportunities” or contact the NHDHR at (603) 271-6433.
