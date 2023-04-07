Mollidgewock archeology field school

The N.H. Division of Historical Resources will conduct a State Conservation and Rescue Archaeology Program field school at Mollidgewock State Park on the Androscoggin River in Cambridge this June. Volunteers from a field school there are seen at work in 2020. People can register for the field school as well as one at Bear Brook State Park in Allenstown through May 31. (COURTESY PHOTO)

CAMBRIDGE — The N.H. Division of Historical Resources will be conducting one of its two State Conservation and Rescue Archaeology Program field schools this June 19-30 at Mollidgewock State Park in Cambridge, a township north of Berlin in Coos County. An initial investigation at the site three years ago a SCRAP field school uncovered a pre-contact Native American hearth feature.

The division will also do a field school at Bear Brook State Park in Allenstown, just east of Concord in Merrimack County from July 3-14. Space for each session is limited and registration closes on May 31.

