Work was underway at Shurfine Plaza in Conway on Feb. 6 for Dick Anagnost of Bedford’s “sports pub with charitable gaming” after the town issued a building permit for the renovation of the former grocery store and adjoining suite. After residents raised alarm bells that gambling is not an allowed use, the town issued a stop-work order that is still in place. (RACHEL SHARPLES PHOTO)
Conway resident Julie Bufford recently wrote a letter to the Conway Zoning Board explaining her objections to a proposed casino. (COURTESY PHOTO)
CONWAY — Another abutter has filed an objection to a proposed casino in a shopping center in Conway Village that will go before the zoning board of adjustment on March 15.
The former Shurfine Plaza’s deed lists the owner as Dick Anagnost, who is named as manager of A.W. Rose Realty, LLC of 1662 Elm St. in Manchester. His company on the deed is shown as Conway Poker Room and Casino LLC, a New Hampshire limited liability company, also of 1662 Elm St. in Manchester.
A permit signed by Conway Building Inspector Dave Pandora and approved by Town Planner Jamel Torres was issued to A.W. Rose Construction of Manchester on Jan. 9 to “renovate the former grocery store and adjoining suite into (a) sports pub with charitable gaming.”
However, Mark Hounsell, who sits on the Conway Planning Board, and local resident Rebecca Mulkern raised alarm bells that the permit may have been granted in error. Mulkern, who lives behind Shurfine, filed an appeal that the ZBA will hear at its meeting Wednesday, which starts 7 p.m. at town hall. Other matters are on the agenda, most pertaining to murals at Settlers Green.
Now another town resident has come forward in opposition to the casino. In a letter to town officials dated March 3, Julie Bufford, who describes herself as a homeowner who lives adjacent to the proposed casino, said: “I believe that there is a legitimate question as to whether ‘charitable gaming’ is even allowed without being approved by the citizens of Conway..
“According to the Conway Town Charter, “the citizens of Conway shall forever retain sovereign control, and a responsibility subject only to the pre-emption of the constitutions and laws of the United States and New Hampshire over all areas of commerce and necessities of an ever modernizing society which without limitation of the foregoing includes social evils including gambling, liquor, drugs and prostitution.’”
She added that charitable gaming is not allowed under the town’s permitted use table, which delineates what people can do with their property.
“The citizens of Conway have not approved ‘charitable gaming’ or any other form of gambling,” said Bufford.
She also raises concerns about traffic on East Side Road which she says has only eight full-time residents. “The volume of traffic on the road, which is exacerbated by traffic that cuts through the Shurfine Plaza parking lot, is oftentimes so excessive that we are unable to get out of our driveway,” said Bufford.
“Traffic is an existing problem and I strongly disagree with (Deputy Town Manager Paul DegliAngeli’s) comment that traffic generated by the proposed sports bar and ‘charitable gaming’ operation ‘were thought to be less intense than that generated by a grocery store.’”
She also said gaming proceeds would not offset extra burdens on the town like criminal activity.
“Under state law, which permits ‘charitable Gaming,’ the Conway chief of police has statutory obligations to enforce the facility operator’s and charitable organizations’ compliance with the law,” wrote Bufford.
“This obligation is in addition to regular policing duties of enforcing disorderly conduct, under the influence, loitering, littering and all of the other offenses likely to increase if gambling activity is allowed,” she added.
In addition, “Revenues from ‘charitable gaming’ activities will be allocated 55-62 percent to the facility operator, 35 percent to the charitable organization and 3-10 percent to the state. Zero percent of the revenues will be allocated to the town of Conway,” Bufford said.
According to town tax records, the Bufford Property Trust, Julie E. and David Bufford trustees, owns four parcels on East Side Road, including two homes.
Shawn Bergeron of Bergeron Technical Services, who represents Mulkern, said Bufford’s letter was not a formal appeal and the most that can be done is it being read into record during the March 15 meeting.
Bufford told the Sun she would not be able to attend next Wednesday’s meeting.
Conway Planning Director Jamel Torres said the letter will be given to the ZBA ahead of the meeting.
Anagnost’s spokeswoman Tiffany Eddy said Wednesday by email, “Mr. Anagnost is looking forward to presenting the facts before the town.”
