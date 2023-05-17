Volunteers (from left) Dmytro Palapitskyy and his son Stanislav, Natalya Robinson, Serhii Abramob (in truck), and Kiril Prasula pause with a Ukrainian flag while loading a truck with donations of summer clothing, shoes, and blankets for Ukraine by the former Dress Barn Store at Settlers Green in North Conway on Tuesday. (RACHEL SHARPLES PHOTO)
Natalya Robinson helps Stanislav Palapitskyy tip up a stack of boxes on a moving dolly as volunteers load a box truck with donations at Settlers Green in North Conway on Tuesday. (RACHEL SHARPLES PHOTO)
Among the local residents donating to the latest Ukrainian clothing drive was Freedom Selectman Melissa Florio, who donated some of her two college-aged daughters’ clothing. (TOM EASTMAN PHOTO)
CONWAY — More than 300 boxes of clothing and shoes were donated in the third and latest clothing drive for the people of Ukraine, which was held over the past two weeks at Settlers Green in North Conway, according to drive organizer Natalya Robinson.
“It was very much appreciated,” said Robinson, of Silver Lake. “People keep asking if there is going to be another drive, and of course I say I hope there will not be a need because we all hope that the war will be over soon.”
But, Robinson added, even if the war there ends, “there would still be a need for items because of all the damage since Russia invaded Ukraine (in February 2022).”
According to CNN, as of Wednesday:
• Three civilians were killed in a village near the southern city of Kherson as Russian shelling of the Ukrainian-held part of Kherson region appears to have intensified.
• Ukraine and Russia confirmed an agreement has been reached to extend the Black Sea grain deal for two months. The pact, which was brokered by Turkey and the United Nations, allows grain to be exported from Ukrainian ports.
• A U.S.-made Patriot air defense system sustained damage after a Russian missile attack near Kyiv on Tuesday, according to multiple U.S .officials.
• Ukraine still holds areas around the eastern city of Bakhmut that it claims to have taken back, and troops are advancing as “fierce fighting” continues, according to a top defense official.
Robinson hails from Crimea and came to the United States to be with her husband, Tim Robinson, in 2005.
Formerly manager of COACH at Settlers Green, she is now employed as a designer for Richardson Manufacturing in Silver Lake, which makes bullet-proof vests and backpacks, many of which are used by the Army and the Ukranian military.
“I want to thank everyone who donated and Settlers Green for once again making space available for us to hold the drive,” said Robinson.
As in the first two drives, the Auburn-based Ukrainian relief organization, Loving Lifeline, sent a truck up Tuesday morning. Local Ukrainian residents helping to load the truck included Dmytro Palapitskyy and son Stanislav, and Kiril Prasula.
“We asked for men’s, women’s and children’s shoes and summer clothing, as well as blankets. We also accepted winter clothing because, of course, those will always be needed,” said Robinson.
She said Loving Lifeline will send the goods by ship to Ukraine.
Among those getting to the drive just in time Tuesday morning with two large bags full of women’s clothing was Freedom Selectman Melissa Florio, co-owner of Ambix Manufacturing of Albany, whom readers may recall was invited by U.S. Rep. Chris Pappas to attend President Joe Biden’s State of the Union address in February.
“My daughters, Anya and Tara Nicoll, both came home from college, and I told them to go through their closets because of the clothing drive. I was afraid I was too late,” said Florio as Robinson took her bags and added them to the shipment being loaded onto the truck.
“I just hope this helps. We all want the war to end. I say to my daughters that I am sorry that this is the world we now live in, where a country can just invade another country,” said Florio.
Robinson noted that Freedom residents really got behind this latest drive, along with the Gibson Center for Senior Services and local churches.
Robinson has helped to guide five Ukrainian families that have been sponsored to come to Mount Washington Valley under the U.S. government’s Uniting for Ukraine program, through which Americans may sponsor Ukrainians to come to the United States for up to two years.
The Loving Lifeline is run by Ukrainian native Andrey Ilyuk, who owns a car dealership in Auburn. It is a 501(c)(3) non-profit that was established just after the start of the war by Ukrainian Americans with family and friends living in Ukraine. Find them on Facebook or Instagram.
Checks may be sent to the Loving Lifeline, 32 Manchester Road, Auburn, NH 03032. For more information, call Robinson at (603) 733-7925 or email natalya.robinson2005@gmail.com.
