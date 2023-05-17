CONWAY — More than 300 boxes of clothing and shoes were donated in the third and latest clothing drive for the people of Ukraine, which was held over the past two weeks at Settlers Green in North Conway, according to drive organizer Natalya Robinson.

“It was very much appreciated,” said Robinson, of Silver Lake. “People keep asking if there is going to be another drive, and of course I say I hope there will not be a need because we all hope that the war will be over soon.”

