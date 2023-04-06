CONWAY — Medicaid is shifting back to a pre-pandemic footing starting this month in New Hampshire and next month in Maine.
Over the past three years, as part of the nation’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic, renewals of Medicaid were suspended. Now, annual reviews will again be required to renew coverage for those enrolled in Medicaid and the Medicaid expansion programs Granite Advantage in New Hampshire and MaineCare in Maine.
Officials at North Conway’s Memorial Hospital say they don’t want patients to be caught unaware.
Tim Kershner, hospital spokesperson, said they want to avoid a situation where people go to get a prescription filled only to find that their coverage has lapsed. “That could be a very uncomfortable situation for a lot of people,” he said, adding that the hospital will always work with patients to help them find coverage and to work out payment plans.
Beyond simply being uncomfortable, he said not having insurance can cause people to delay care or not get the medicine they need, which can lead to more health problems.
Melissa Bartlett, medical outreach case manager at Memorial, said staff a“have been pre-emptively talking to patients over the past two months, letting them know we’re here to help.”
Ben Davis, senior program manager for MaineHealth, which includes Memorial and eight hospitals in Maine along with other medical facilities, said about 20,000 patients in the MaineHealth system are affected.
New Hampshire DHHS data indicates about 100,000 people in the Granite State are affected.
N.H. Medicaid provides payment for health-care services ranging from routine preventive care for children to institutional care for the elderly and disabled. People qualify based on income and other criteria such as disability and age.
Medicaid expansion — Granite Advantage and MaineCare — extends Medicaid coverage to people age 19-64 who have monthly household incomes that are at or below 133 percent of the federal poverty level.
The number of people covered by these programs increased significantly over the past three years as the renewal process was suspended to make sure people had health coverage during the COVID-19 public health crisis.
Bartlett said, “This was meant to be a temporary measure to make sure people did not lose coverage during the pandemic. With the emergency ending, those participants will have to re-enroll in order to continue their benefits.”
According to state figures, standard Medicaid coverage in New Hampshire grew from 128,252 people in February 2019 to 154,572 in February 2023, a more than 20 percent increase. Granite Advantage grew from 51,240 to 95,752 — an 86 percent increase — over the same period.
As part of the transition out of COVID emergency operations, Congress voted to return to regular Medicaid eligibility requirements as of April 1.
Other changes — such as an end to free COVID-19 testing and treatment — will occur when the federal public health emergency officially ends May 11. People who require COVID-19 testing and treatment may qualify for coverage of those services through Medicaid or other insurance.
N.H. Department of Health and Human Services, which administers New Hampshire Medicaid, at the end of January said changes were in the pipeline and alerted people who receive benefits to keep an eye out for letters about the renewal process.
According to the state presentation, some enrollment numbers are already starting to come down as the state has estimated more than 20,000 people no longer qualify for coverage.
Close to 22,000 people have submitted a “change in circumstance,” which the Centers for Medicaid and Medicare Services has determined means they do not require a full renewal. Others stand to be removed from the program if they have not responded to state requests for information.
Medicaid recipients in New Hampshire and Maine will receive a letter notifying them of their need to re-establish eligibility along with instructions and due dates.
In New Hampshire, the letters will be printed on yellow paper. In Maine, they will come in an envelope with a blue box or stripe on it.
“The letters include lists of documents to provide and how to submit them. There are also phone numbers and web addresses where participants can seek help,” Bartlett said.
Individuals will be assigned a redetermination date for sometime this year, and state officials have noted that failure to complete redeterminations or respond to DHHS requests for information will result in the termination of Medicaid coverage.
Processing all the applications for re-enrollment is expected to take the state about a year to complete, with most of the redeterminations being made by September.
Bartlett said having a current address on file is crucial to receiving the re-application mailing and reduces the chance of interrupting benefits. “A lot of people move and change their living situations due to the pandemic,” she said. “Not having a current address on file with New Hampshire or Maine could delay the reapplication process.”
New Hampshire residents can verify their address or register for new benefits at nheasy.nh.gov or by calling (844) ASK-DHHS.
For those no longer eligible for Medicaid, Bartlett said there are options, but people need to begin the process of finding new insurance quickly as there are short windows for signing up for new insurance outside of open enrollment periods.
Individuals who lose Medicaid eligibility will have a special 90-day enrollment period for the Health Insurance Marketplace, through which they may be eligible for other no- to low-cost health insurance plans.
Options for other coverage could include employer-based insurance plans.
Assistance is available through the New Hampshire Insurance Department and the state’s two health insurance navigators: Health Market Connect at (800) 208-5164 or hmcnh.com and NH Navigator/First Choices Services at ( 877)211-NAVI or acanavigator.com/nh/home. Memorial Hospital also has navigators available to help.
