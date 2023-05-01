Conway School Board - Steve Angers and Kool-Aid

Steve Angers of Conway had some advice to the Conway School at its reorganization meeting on April 24. He told members don't drink the Kool-Aid when it comes to blindly following ideologies. (LLOYD JONES PHOTO)

CONWAY — With a better attendance record at Conway School Board meetings over the past eight months than any of its members, resident Steve Angers implored the new board to “right the ship” and “don’t drink the Kool-Aid.”

New members include Amy Snow, Matt Stearns and Mike DiGregorio, who transitioned from an appointed to an elected member following the April 11 Conway town balloting.

