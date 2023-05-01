Steve Angers of Conway had some advice to the Conway School at its reorganization meeting on April 24. He told members don't drink the Kool-Aid when it comes to blindly following ideologies. (LLOYD JONES PHOTO)
CONWAY — With a better attendance record at Conway School Board meetings over the past eight months than any of its members, resident Steve Angers implored the new board to “right the ship” and “don’t drink the Kool-Aid.”
New members include Amy Snow, Matt Stearns and Mike DiGregorio, who transitioned from an appointed to an elected member following the April 11 Conway town balloting.
“I would just like to say that over the last eight months I’ve watched the school board drink a lot of Kool-Aid,” Angers said with a box of cherry Kool-Aid next to him. “And it didn’t turn out well. So I’m telling a cautionary tale to everybody here. Drinking Kool-Aid is following blindly ideologies and we don’t need any more of that.
“We need this group to break out,” he continued. “We need this group to right the ship. We need this group to get the school district back on track. We don’t need you drinking the Kool-Aid.”
Angers added: “I ask that you question everything. Look into everything. Go into the (school) cafeterias, meet the people that work behind the counters, go sit in a classroom, go to a bus stop, talk to the parents and watch how the kids interact. We need a proactive board. We don’t need members that are going to be drinking Kool-Aid.”
Angers, who owns the North Country Angler fishing tackle shop, and whose father was a local school principal, has been at all of the Conway School Board’s meetings since last August, when he offered to fill the seat Jessica Whitelaw vacated.
Ultimately, the seat went to Mike DiGregorio, who was chosen by selectmen from a field of six candidates that included Angers after the Conway School Board couldn’t come to a decision.
Angers has since attended every school board meeting, which impressed Conway Municipal Budget Committee member Jim LeFebvre so much he launched a write-in campaign for a three-year seat on the budge committee prior to the April 11 elections.
Though he didn’t get the seat, Angers had a strong showing, receiving 142 write-in votes, and said he was “incredibly humbled.”
Angers, the Sun’s fishing columnist, told the Sun he was disappointed to see school board member Cassie Capone resign on April 24 as she will be moving to Fryeburg. He envisioned her being a “strong candidate” to be the new chair of the board.
“It’s a real shame,” he said. “Cassie came to the meetings prepared and asked solid and fair questions. I think the board will miss her.”
Now that her seat is vacant, he was asked if he would apply for it. But Angers said his fishing business crimps his availability over the late spring and summer months.
“From now to September, I would have to be persona non grata,” he said. “The budget committee’s schedule (December to April) fits my schedule and availability much better.”
Angers added: “I certainly wish my schedule would allow me (to consider serving). I’ll stay engaged as much as I can.”
The board has a policy of not responding to public comments and that was the case April 24, though newly elected chair DiGregorio thanked Angers for his comments.
